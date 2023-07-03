Toast will let Disguised fans sign a Super Smash Bros player if he hits one key milestone

Amidst an ongoing “esports winter” that has seen even the largest of organizations struggling with finances, DisguisedToast recently launched a Patreon where gaming fans can help support his competitive efforts while also accessing additional content and further benefits. This week, the streamer added more stretch goals for funding milestones, including one that will let his community sign a Super Smash Bros. pro.

While streaming his League of Legends team’s match in the North American Challengers League yesterday, Toast brought up Disguised’s current Patreon numbers—at the time numbering about 1,200 supporters.

During the downtime between League matches, Toast was discussing changes to the Patreon, including a potential second tier being added that would let supporters at that level vote on the next esport Disguised will enter.

If Disguised hits 3,000 Patrons by the end of July, the streamer explained, Toast will sign a Smash player to the brand.

“I know the right thing is to check with my accountant first, but I’m just gonna say random things,” Toast said. “We hit 3,000 Patrons, and I’ll sign a Smash player. And I’ll let the Patrons vote for who that player is.”

We have a chance to do something really, really funny…



C'mon Melee, I REALLY need this LMAO pic.twitter.com/YETYZdvUzz — Cody Schwab (Free Agent) (@iBDWSSBM) July 2, 2023

While letting the fans choose who to sign is a bold move since there is always the chance they go for a smaller player, one name stands out among the rest when it comes to who this opportunity would be the best for.

Cody Schwab is a current top-five Smash Melee player who has had two different organizations implode underneath him since Dec. 2022—starting with Panda after the Smash World Tour fiasco and then CLG being purchased by NRG earlier this year. He is the top-rated free agent in the esport right now and the Smash community is hyping him up at the chance for even a temporary team-up with Toast.

Other big free agents on the Melee side include Plup, lloD, Fiction, Wizzrobe, Pipsqueak, Ginger, Soonsay, Polish, and Magi, all of whom would be great options for any org.

If the goal is met and Disguised goes in another direction, Marss is still a free agent in Smash Ultimate and is also a sizable creator in the space too.

Since that announcement, Disguised has jumped from 1,200 to over 1,700 Patrons—generating nearly $5,000 in monthly revenue for the team. That is still a ways off from the 3,000 milestone Toast set for his brand, but maybe one big push from the Smash community could clear that goal ahead of Disguise signing new teams and players.

