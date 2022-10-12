The winners and losers of MultiVersus Patch 1.04

MultiVersus is getting another new character in the form of the troublemaking counterpart to Gizmo, Stripe.

Along with the second Gremlins character joining the roster, there are plenty of new skins and additional content being added as part of the new Halloween event. This includes the ability to collect Candy to exchange for rewards and several exclusive Variant skins like Black Lantern Superman and Wonder Woman.

That isn’t all that Player First Games had up its sleeves either, with the next big update bringing a Lady Rainicorn Announcer Pack, teasing a new map that will only be available in custom games, and more. It will also include a sizable set of balance adjustments that largely focus on some of the newer characters.

With all of that focus on incoming content, the balance patch might go slightly overlooked, so here is a dive into some of the winners and losers for MultiVersus patch 1.04.

Winners of MultiVersus Patch 1.04

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games

Garnet

Another big patch for the powerhouse of the Crystal Gems.

Garnet has been getting a lot of love from PFG recently and now her Side Jab Combo, Ground/Air Up Attack, and Ground Neutral Attack no longer have active hurt boxes for her hands and arms. This will keep players from being hit out of their moves as frequently when using these moves.

Her Air Up Special also got buffed with increased movement speed, with the developers hoping this makes it a better recovery tool and attack option.

Gameplay Systems

In general, players stay winning with patches like these where PFG details additional changes being made in an attempt to improve the general gameplay systems of MultiVersus.

In this specific case, the recently introduced Anti-Infinite System has been fine-tuned so using the same attack three times in a set hitstun combo will now decay the attack and all subsequent attacks in the combo.

The Dodge Meter System has also been tweaked on a per-character basis so it takes longer to recover ticks on the Dodge Meter in order to “promote more deliberate action and management” for the resource.

Arya (?)

In a similar vein to Garnet, Arya has been on the receiving end of several reworks recently. A lot of her changes have been more related to bug fixes and PFG experimenting with new ways to ensure the character feels good but isn’t able to deal massive damage for no reason, however.

In this patch, her Dash to Knife move will hit more consistently over longer distances and a stopgap measure to buff her Ground/Air Up Special has been implemented, which will make it both more consistent and skill-based where the opponent has control over the outcome and any follow-ups from Arya require the controlling player to make a hard read.

Bug fixes have also been implemented so using the Dash to Knife while at a downward angle will no longer carry momentum downward and lead to Arya players causing their own death, along with fixing a desyncing issue with Face Steal.

Losers of MultiVersus Patch 1.04

Screengrab via Player First Games

Any newer character

While none of the changes feel overly corrective, PFG spent a large portion of this patch rebalancing some of the newer fighters that have been added since the game went into open beta in late July. This means Morty, Gizmo, and Rick all saw nerfs basically across the board.

This isn’t that surprising, especially for Rick, since these are all characters currently listed as experimental, and PFG is still working to make sure they work in a way that won’t break other aspects of the game.

And hey, it isn’t all bad. Some of the changes also fixed some bugs and improved things like Rick’s portal and teleporting position.

Free-to-play enjoyers

This doesn’t really have to deal with the balance patch, but anyone who was hoping to get some really nice rewards during the Halloween event by simply playing the game is kind of out of luck.

There are two skins and a few other rewards available for players to obtain by exchanging the Candy they will get from simply playing matches throughout the event from Oct. 15 to Nov. 15. But most of the Variant Skins players will want are all premium items that will cost 800 Gleamium—at minimum.

Were you looking forward to Black Lantern Superman and Wonder Woman? Well, you will need to pay the equivalent of $20 to afford even one of those skins since they are 2,000 Gleamium each. This is likely going to end up being the standard cost for any high-value skin that includes new voice lines and other flashy changes, but touting them as Halloween event exclusives and not having alternative unlock methods for at least one is a real trick.

Witch Velma and Frankenstein Iron Giant will each cost 1,500 Gleamium, while Vampire Tom & Jerry is at the low end for 800 Gleamium.