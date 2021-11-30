The King of Fighters XV’s Omega Edition revealed

SNK Corporation announced today that The King of Fighters XV’s Omega Edition will launch alongside the main game on Feb. 17, 2022. The content included in the collector’s edition was also revealed.

The Omega Edition contains the following:

Main game

Three lithographs

Soundtrack

119-page artbook

Special slipcase

Team Pass 1 (Team DLC 1 and Team DLC 2)

Terry “Garou: MotW” DLC costume

Leona “Classic Leona” DLC costume

The Omega Edition will grant players access to all 39 characters featured in KOF XV, including classic popular characters and resurrected fan favorites, most of which already have gameplay trailers on the official site and SNK’s official YouTube channel. One of the most impressive pieces of extra content is the lithographs, pictures printed using a stone or metal block, of classic characters that will certainly please hardcore fans.

Beyond the Story Mode, which carries on from the previous KOV XIV and promises an explosive climax in this iteration, KOF XV brings back the classic three-on-three team battle system and also introduces the SHATTER STRIKE, a new mechanic that enables players to counter enemy attacks when players have one or more power gauges.

Additionally, players can experience an improved MAX Mode, as well as MAX Mode (Quick). The MAX Mode will increase the attack and Guard Crush strength, while the MAX Mode (Quick) allows players to combo immediately into the next action without leaving an opening for the enemy.

Another feature is the RUSH function, which allows players to easily perform combos with a single button by rapidly pressing the attack button. All of these features, including revamped and vibrant special moves, will ensure fights in this game feel more explosive than ever.

KOF XV will be released on Feb. 17, 2022, on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Windows 10, both on Steam and the Epic Games Store.