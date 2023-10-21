The Big House 11 live updates: All Super Smash Bros. Melee and Ultimate scores and standings

Get ready for Melee's biggest stage.

The digital banner for The Big House 11 outside of the main venue.
Screenshot via The Big House

It is time for the best Super Smash Bros. players in the world to group up in Detroit for one of the biggest Major tournaments in the franchise’s history—The Big House 11—from Oct. 20 to 22. 

Just like in previous years Big House, Melee is the main event and basically every top player is attending to compete in the 1,011-man bracket, making it the biggest iteration of the event since 2018. Meanwhile, Ultimate still has some top representation, but dropouts from Riddles, Dabuz, and Kurama have turned the 517-player bracket into a smaller affair. 

The Melee side of the tournament will be a clash between Cody Schwab and Zain to see who has the edge in talks for number one player in the world heading into the final few Major events of the years, while others like Jmook, aMSa, and the field will look to challenge that title. 

Ultimate might have fewer top players attending, but this is a chance for competitors like Onin, Chase, Lui$, and SHADIC to continue grinding ahead of upcoming tournaments, such as Luminosity Make Moves Miami 2023 on Oct. 27. 

If you want to keep up with all of the Big House action, including if Mang0’s last-second attendance can carry him to a historic fifth series title, we will have a full updated list of scores and standings for Melee and Ultimate—including some of the biggest upsets in each bracket. 

The Big House 11 live updates: All Super Smash Bros. Melee scores, standings, and upsets

The Big House 11: Super Smash Bros. Melee singles top 12

PlacePlayer
1stTBD
2ndTBD
3rdTBD
4thTBD
5th to 6thTBD
7th to 8thTBD
9th to 12thTBD
  • Notable upsets
    • Junebug 3-0 Sirmeris in Winners Round 1
    • Morsecode762 3-1 Cody Schwab in Winners Round 2

The Big House 11: Super Smash Bros. Melee doubles top eight

PlacePlayers
1stAzel and Zuppy
2ndJoshman and Plup
3rdSDJ and Kürv
4thFree Palestine and Polish
5th to 6thCakeAssault and Bbatts, eve and Kevin Maples
7th to 8thRalph and Darkatma, Ghatzu and Wizzrobe

The Big House 11 live updates: All Super Smash Bros. Ultimate scores, standings, and upsets

The Big House 11: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate singles top 12

PlacePlayer
1stTBD
2ndTBD
3rdTBD
4thTBD
5th to 6thTBD
7th to 8thTBD
9th to 12thTBD

The Big House 11: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate doubles top eight

PlacePlayers
1stTBD
2ndTBD
3rdTBD
4thTBD
5th to 6thTBD
7th to 8thcomet and Candle, Luma and Tarik

Upsets and other impressive performances will be listed underneath their respective brackets ahead of The Big House 11 ending on Oct. 22.

Related
Could a new Super Smash Bros. game launch with the next Nintendo Switch console?
Newly discovered Steve technique allows him to Wavedash in Smash Ultimate
Newly discovered Smash Bros Melee glitch has everyone dropping their jaws
About the author
Cale Michael

Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.

More Stories by Cale Michael