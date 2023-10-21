The Big House 11 live updates: All Super Smash Bros. Melee and Ultimate scores and standings

It is time for the best Super Smash Bros. players in the world to group up in Detroit for one of the biggest Major tournaments in the franchise’s history—The Big House 11—from Oct. 20 to 22.

Just like in previous years Big House, Melee is the main event and basically every top player is attending to compete in the 1,011-man bracket, making it the biggest iteration of the event since 2018. Meanwhile, Ultimate still has some top representation, but dropouts from Riddles, Dabuz, and Kurama have turned the 517-player bracket into a smaller affair.

The Melee side of the tournament will be a clash between Cody Schwab and Zain to see who has the edge in talks for number one player in the world heading into the final few Major events of the years, while others like Jmook, aMSa, and the field will look to challenge that title.

Ultimate might have fewer top players attending, but this is a chance for competitors like Onin, Chase, Lui$, and SHADIC to continue grinding ahead of upcoming tournaments, such as Luminosity Make Moves Miami 2023 on Oct. 27.

If you want to keep up with all of the Big House action, including if Mang0’s last-second attendance can carry him to a historic fifth series title, we will have a full updated list of scores and standings for Melee and Ultimate—including some of the biggest upsets in each bracket.

Me showing up to big house last minute pic.twitter.com/QtvzV9KeTm — 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 (@C9Mang0) October 16, 2023

The Big House 11 live updates: All Super Smash Bros. Melee scores, standings, and upsets

The Big House 11: Super Smash Bros. Melee singles top 12

Place Player 1st TBD 2nd TBD 3rd TBD 4th TBD 5th to 6th TBD 7th to 8th TBD 9th to 12th TBD

Notable upsets Junebug 3-0 Sirmeris in Winners Round 1 Morsecode762 3-1 Cody Schwab in Winners Round 2



The Big House 11: Super Smash Bros. Melee doubles top eight

Place Players 1st Azel and Zuppy 2nd Joshman and Plup 3rd SDJ and Kürv 4th Free Palestine and Polish 5th to 6th CakeAssault and Bbatts, eve and Kevin Maples 7th to 8th Ralph and Darkatma, Ghatzu and Wizzrobe

The Big House 11 live updates: All Super Smash Bros. Ultimate scores, standings, and upsets

The Big House 11: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate singles top 12

Place Player 1st TBD 2nd TBD 3rd TBD 4th TBD 5th to 6th TBD 7th to 8th TBD 9th to 12th TBD

The Big House 11: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate doubles top eight

Place Players 1st TBD 2nd TBD 3rd TBD 4th TBD 5th to 6th TBD 7th to 8th comet and Candle, Luma and Tarik

Upsets and other impressive performances will be listed underneath their respective brackets ahead of The Big House 11 ending on Oct. 22.

About the author