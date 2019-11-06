Terry Bogard releases today for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The release date for the fourth DLC character in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass, Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury, has finally been revealed.

In a special 45-minute presentation about Terry and the history of video game company SNK, Nintendo said that the fighter is set to be released later today.

In the presentation, series director Masahiro Sakurai went through Terry’s moves, as well as how they relate to the character and the series. Nintendo also revealed the special King of Fighters Stage and music that will launch alongside the new fighter.

There will be 50 tracks overall in the Terry DLC, which is the most songs available for a DLC fighter. Tracks from multiple SNK games outside of King of Fighters and Fatal Fury will also be featured.

Terry was originally revealed a few months ago in a Nintendo Direct when Banjo-Kazooie was officially released for the system. Ultimate has also seen Persona 5’s Joker and the Dragon Quest Hero join the roster over the course of the year.

The game’s fifth and final character of the first Fighters Pass, and its release date, remains a mystery.