Tekken 7 Legendary Edition launching on Nov. 12, won’t include all DLC content

It might as well be called "legacy" since it excludes some of the game's DLC content.

Development for Tekken 7 has slowed to a crawl after the release of Lidia Sobieska in March, which ended the game’s fourth season of DLC. Now, Bandai Namco is releasing an “ultimate” version of the game, which will bundle the base game with some of the DLC content released since Tekken 7 originally launched in June 2017 on consoles.

Tekken 7 Legendary Edition is set to launch on Nov. 12 for around $35, based on the European listings, and will include the entire base roster of 36 fighters, eight previous DLC fighters, and all of the updated features that have been added to the game since launch. This means that it won’t be an exact one-to-one of a collection title like Street Fighter V: Champion Edition since Tekken 7 has a total of 15 DLC characters that have been released.

All of those eight fighters are legacy characters from the franchise, ignoring the difference in DLC packs in which they originally released, and are featured on the new box art. As listed, Armor King, Anna, Marduk, Julia, Lei, Zafina, and Ganryu will all be included in that initial bundle.

This leaves Geese Howard, Noctis, Negan, Leroy, Fahkumram, and Lidia as DLC that players will likely still need to purchase separately, as all of them are either crossover characters or newcomers to the franchise.

There is also no word on if Eliza will be included in the base game since she was originally made playable as pre-order DLC for the console version of the game. If this is just a reworked version of Tekken 7 – Ultimate Edition, however, Eliza will also be included or become available at a later date.

Because Bandai Namco is handling this Legendary Edition so strangely, we will have to wait for more details to see exactly how players can obtain all of the playable fighters without needing to purchase Season Pass content that they have already obtained through this new version.

Additionally, depending on how long-time Tekken producer Katsuhiro Harada and his team are handling this new version, we could see another season of content coming post-launch, similar to how Capcom handled the ongoing fifth season of DLC for Street Fighter V after the Champion Edition launched.