Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles coming to Brawlhalla on June 16

Time to kick some shell in one of the biggest fighting games on the market.

In an early reveal from the Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 presentation, the Brawlhalla team announced its next big crossover, which will bring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to the game.

Starting on June 16, players can get Raphael, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Donatello, based on their animated look from the 1980s cartoon, in Brawlhalla and start kicking shell, with all of the radical moves and pizza you would expect from the green machines.

Special KO effects will see Shredder and the Foot Clan make an appearance, while new signature attacks will have Master Splinter and Casey Jones assisting the turtles too.

Along with the turtles, a new map based on the TMNT universe’s New York sewers will also be available. Additional TMNT content, including avatars featuring the Foot Clan symbol, Krang, the Technodrome, and an animated one with all the Turtle’s faces will be available.

Outside of the crossover, a new event and game mode will also be added on June 16. The mode Crew Battle will give players a new way to team up and compete against each other on the battlefield. All of the TMNT-related items will remain purchasable in the shop after the crossover event ends, with the game mode and map also sticking around too.