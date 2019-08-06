Super Smash Con’s Ultimate and Melee tournaments are the second-largest this year

Super Smash Con has announced its final numbers for all the tournaments taking place this weekend and as expected, Ultimate has bought in the majority of its competitors.

With the tally finishing at just over 2,700 entrants, it arguably makes it the second biggest Smash Bros. Ultimate event of the year following Evo’s eye-watering 3,492 competitors, which made it the biggest Smash Bros. event in history.

The final numbers were as follows:

Super Smash Bros (N64) – 275 entrants

Super Smash Bros Melee (GCN) – 853 entrants

Super Smash Bros Brawl (Wii) – 184 entrants

Super Smash Bros for Wii U (Wii U) – 462 entrants

Super Smash Bros Ultimate (Nintendo Switch) – 2706 entrants

It is good to see Melee bring in a respectable 800 entrants following the game’s dismissal from the Evo lineup last weekend. It makes it the second biggest Melee event of the year following Genesis 8 earlier in the year.

While each of the other games has a relatively low number in comparison to Ultimate, it is still worth mentioning that the numbers for Smash 64, Brawl, and Wii U are the largest of any other tournaments for those games this year.

Anyone not attending the event can check out all the games for all five tournaments over on Twitch and keep tabs on the schedule on Smash Con’s official website.