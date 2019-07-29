Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Version 4.0.0 coming July 31

The next big update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is fast approaching with version 4.0.0 releasing on July 31.

The announcement comes from the folks over on Nintendos social media, that have confirmed that the game will update from its current 3.1.0 state to the next version soon, advising players to save their replays ahead of the switch.

Nintendo of Europe on Twitter SmashBrosUltimate replays created in versions before 3.1.0 are not compatible with 4.0.0, which releases 31/07. If you have replays you want to keep, you’ll need to convert your replays by going to Vault -> Replays -> Replay Data -> Convert to Video before updating the software.

Not much is known about the update at this time or the change sit will implement, but it is likely to coincide with the release of the games next DLC fighter, The Hero from Dragon Quest, whose release date is expected to be officially revealed tomorrow.

The update is likely to bring a bunch of fighter adjustments, however, as well as potential new features to the title. Any specific character changes that take place will be placed in the patch notes over on Nintendos website when the update goes live.

It’s worth mentioning that Evo, which is taking place this weekend, will not be using patch 4.0.0 on stage. It will be using the previous patch, 3.1.0, after the patch lock a few days ago. As such, even if the Hero does release on July 31, he will not be playable at the tournament.