Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament event set to feature fighters with wings

This week’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate event is set for the skies with restrictions being made to characters who aren’t capable of becoming airborne.

The tournament event which begins on Friday, Oct. 1, will only be open to characters with wings, however, as the promotional image showcases, there are some loopholes for few characters.

Eligible fighters for the event include Charizard, Meta Knight, Pit, Kazuya, Ridley, Duck Hunt duo, Dark Pit, Banjo & Kazooie, Sephiroth, and through some stretch, Minecraft Steeve.

As is tradition with these weekly events, winning matches during the tournament will reward players with spirits. The more matches that are won the more spirits that can be earned.

You’ll have three days from Friday to midnight Sunday to make the most of this event and earn all the spirits you need. There aren’t any new spirits joining the game for this event, but you’ll be able to earn some that you may have missed in the past.