Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament event limited to new fighters only

If they appeared in a Smash game before Ultimate they won't be eligible.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has announced its next tournament event, which will begin Friday, Oct. 29.

This tournament will only allow new fighters to be eligible and as usual, winning games is going to grant players spirits points that can be used to redeem spirits from the store.

These rules mean that any character who appeared in a Super Smash Bros. title prior to Ultimate will not be available to use in this tournament.

Here is a list of all the characters that you can use to compete and earn spirits during this event.

Daisy

Inkling

Simon

Isabelle

Incineroar

Piranha Plant

Lucina

Dark Pit

Daisy

Dark Samus

Chrom

Richter

Ken

Ridley

King K. Rool

Joker

Hero

Banjo & Kazooie

Terry Bogard

Byleth

Min Min

Steve & Alex

Pyra / Mythra

Kazuya

Sora

These are all the characters that were new to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and given that the final DLC fighters have been released they are the only new characters coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The event will run from Oct. 29 for three days wrapping up at midnight on Oct. 31. If you’re looking to earn some rewards and test your skill in the tournament format, don’t miss the opportunity to do so this weekend.