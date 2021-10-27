Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament event limited to new fighters only

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has announced its next tournament event, which will begin Friday, Oct. 29.
This tournament will only allow new fighters to be eligible and as usual, winning games is going to grant players spirits points that can be used to redeem spirits from the store.
These rules mean that any character who appeared in a Super Smash Bros. title prior to Ultimate will not be available to use in this tournament.
Here is a list of all the characters that you can use to compete and earn spirits during this event.
- Daisy
- Inkling
- Simon
- Isabelle
- Incineroar
- Piranha Plant
- Lucina
- Dark Pit
- Dark Samus
- Chrom
- Richter
- Ken
- Ridley
- King K. Rool
- Joker
- Hero
- Banjo & Kazooie
- Terry Bogard
- Byleth
- Min Min
- Steve & Alex
- Pyra / Mythra
- Kazuya
- Sora
These are all the characters that were new to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and given that the final DLC fighters have been released they are the only new characters coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
The event will run from Oct. 29 for three days wrapping up at midnight on Oct. 31. If you’re looking to earn some rewards and test your skill in the tournament format, don’t miss the opportunity to do so this weekend.