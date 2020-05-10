Super Smash Bros. Ultimate The Box: Live results and standings

The Box Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament is underway, with 8,158 players battling it out for $10,000 in one of the largest online Smash tournaments to date.

Hosted by Smash legend Hungrybox and NFL star Le’Veon Bell, the Team Liquid-operated tournament has already run through more than 7,000 players approaching the final day of competition.

Top players like MkLeo, Samsora, and Salem have already been eliminated heading into the top 32, while the Wi-Fi warriors are out in full force. Only 10 of the players competing on the final day are ranked on the PGRU Spring top 50, continuing the trend of new players popping up in every online Major, be it through luck or their own skill.

Hungrybox was eliminated in 49th after losing two sets to Devlin “Frosty” Arellano and Rickles, one of the best Ganondorf players in the world. Meanwhile, Bell put on his own show, making a deep run through losers, falling just shy of making the top 256 cut with his Mega Man going 7-2.

but i had fun!!! I’m eager to see who wins now…and ima be good n commentary tomorrow 🙌🏾 https://t.co/OulMAdD9gv — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) May 9, 2020

With big names like Tweek, Dabuz, and Maister still on the board, there is going to be a heated battle to see who comes out on top during the final rounds on May 10. And if you can’t watch all of the matches, here is a full list of live results and standings for Top 32 at The Box.

