Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the most-registered Evo 2019 tournament right now

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is leading the charge at Evo 2019. The game is the most registered title for the event as of June, according to Evo president Joey Cuellar.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will make its Evo debut and is ahead of flagship titles like Street Fighter V and Tekken 7. But the actual number of registrations hasn’t been released yet.

This game was always set to be the biggest title of the event following its release last December. But no one could have expected it to replace Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and Super Smash Bros. Melee, which has been a flagship title of the fighting game circuit for a while.

Mortal Kombat 11, also making its Evo debut, is the fourth most-registered game ahead of Samurai Shodown and Under Night in Birth. Dragon Ball FighterZ, the top game at Evo last year, is near the bottom in terms of registration.

Evo 2019 will take place from Aug. 2 to 4 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.