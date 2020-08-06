Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is set to break 20 million copies sold

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will become the Switch’s third game to surpass 20 million copies sold in the coming months, according to Nintendo’s Q2 earnings report.

This comes less than a year after the game became the best-selling fighting game of all time, jumping Street Fighter II’s 15.5 million units across seven different versions of the game.

With more DLC characters for Fighters Pass Vol. 2 coming later this year and heading into 2021, Ultimate will have plenty of new content to entice more people to buy the game. But if the internet is to be believed, the real selling point is the addition of Small Battlefield from the latest update.

Screengrab via Reddit

Right now, Nintendo lists the game at 19.99 million copies sold for both digital and physical copies of Ultimate. That would have put it only behind Mario Kart 8 prior to the massive launch of Animal Cross: New Horizons, which has already sold 22.4 million copies in just under five months.

The Switch itself has sold 61.44 million units, nearly overtaking the original Nintendo Entertainment System in sales.

Across those consoles, Ultimate has a 32.5 percent attach rate for users with a Switch. Mario Kart 8 is still the king at 43.5 percent and Pokémon Sword and Shield have dipped just below 30 percent in the last quarter.