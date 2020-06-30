Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 8.0: Full patch notes and changes

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has finally gotten its 8.0 update, which adds Min Min from ARMS to the roster along with tons of other content, changes, and adjustments to the other fighters in the game.
As part of Fighters Pass Two, you can now download Min Min and the newest stage, Spring Stadium. You can also purchase a handful of new Mii Fighter Costumes that were added, including Vault Boy from the Fallout franchise.
Here are the full patch notes for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate version 8.0.
Offline
The following spirits will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu:
- Master Mummy
- Mechanica
- Byte & Barq
- Kid Cobra
- Helix
- Max Brass
You can now begin a spirit battle rematch at any time via Spirits → Collection → Inventory → Spirit List → Fight. The score will also be recorded.
General
The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase:
- Min Min Challenger Pack
- Ninjara Wig + Outfit
- Callie Wig + Outfit
- Marie Wig + Outfit
- Vault Boy Mask + Vault 111 Jumpsuit
- Heihachi Wig + Outfit
Fighter Adjustments
|Fighter
|Move
|Change
|Mario
|Final Smash
|Increased power.Increased attack range.
|Kirby
|Dash Attack
|Reduced vulnerability.Extended launch distance when hitting with the beginning of the attack.
|Kirby
|Down Smash Attack
|Increased attack speed.Extended launch distance.
|Kirby
|Forward Air Attack
|Increased power of second and last attack.Extended launch distance of the last attack.
|Kirby
|Back Air Attack
|Extended launch distance when hitting with the beginning of the attack.
|Kirby
|Down Special
|Extended launch distance.
|Captain Falcon
|Dash Attack
|Reduced vulnerability.
|Captain Falcon
|Down Tilt Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Captain Falcon
|Up Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance of the second attack.
|Captain Falcon
|Side Special
|Increased attack range forward when used on the ground.Adjusted launch angle when used on the ground.Shortened launch distance when used on the ground.Made it easier to trigger a meteor effect when using the move in the air.
|Captain Falcon
|Down Special
|Increased attack speed.Extended launch distance when hitting in the high-damage range.
|Jigglypuff
|Final Smash
|Made the opponent’s movements slower during the initial slowdown period.
|Ice Climber
|Final Smash
|Made the opponent’s movements slower during the initial slowdown period.Increased the speed at which the iceberg will appear.Increased attack range near the peak of the iceberg.Made it easier to grab on to the condor.
|Sheik
|Side Smash Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.Increased attack range of the second attack.
|Dr. Mario
|Final Smash
|Increased power.
|Falco
|Down Tilt Attack
|Increased attack speed.Adjusted launch angle.
|Falco
|Up Smash Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.Extended launch distance.Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
|Falco
|Neutral Air Attack
|Increased speed of the last attack.Increased attack range of the last attack.
|Falco
|Down Air Attack
|Reduced vulnerability.Reduced vulnerability when landing after using the move.
|Falco
|Side Special
|Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.Increased attack speed when used on the ground.
|Marth
|Down Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance when hitting in the high-damage range.
|Marth
|Forward Air Attack
|Made it easier to hit the high-damage range.
|Marth
|Back Air Attack
|Made it easier to hit the high-damage range.
|Marth
|Up Air Attack
|Made it easier to hit the high-damage range.
|Mewtwo
|Back Air Attack
|Extended launch distance.Increased power of the tip and middle attack-range areas of the tail.
|Mewtwo
|Up Air Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Mewtwo
|Downward Throw
|Reduced vulnerability.
|Mewtwo
|Neutral Special
|Increased power when not charged.Increased attack speed.Reduced vulnerability.
|Mewtwo
|Up Special
|Reduced vulnerability after landing and finishing the move.
|Meta Knight
|Neutral Air Attack
|Increased attack range.
|Meta Knight
|Forward Air Attack
|Reduced vulnerability.Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Meta Knight
|Back Air Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Meta Knight
|Neutral Special
|Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for the high-damage range.
|Meta Knight
|Up Special
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.Adjusted launch angle of the first attack.Increased attack range of the second attack.
|Pit
|Down Tilt Attack
|Adjusted launch angle.Shortened launch distance.
|Pit
|Up Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance of the final attack.
|Pit
|Down Smash Attack
|Adjusted launch angle of the first attack.
|Pit
|Up Air Attack
|Increased attack speed.Adjusted launch angle.Extended launch distance of the last attack.Reduced vulnerability.
|Pit
|Attack when Getting Up
|The vulnerability for attacking when getting up now aligns with other fighters.
|Pit
|Down Special
|Reduced vulnerability.
|Dark Pit
|Down Tilt Attack
|Adjusted launch angle.Shortened launch distance.
|Dark Pit
|Up Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance of the final attack.
|Dark Pit
|Down Smash Attack
|Adjusted launch angle of the first attack.
|Dark Pit
|Up Air Attack
|Increased attack speed.Adjusted launch angle.Extended launch distance of the final attack.Reduced vulnerability.
|Dark Pit
|Attack when Getting Up
|The vulnerability for attacking when getting up now aligns with other fighters.
|Dark Pit
|Down Special
|Reduced vulnerability.
|Zero Suit Samus
|Final Smash
|Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for the final attack.
|Ike
|Dash Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Ike
|Down Tilt Attack
|Shortened launch distance.
|Ike
|Neutral Air Attack
|Extended launch distance.Reduced the low-damage range.
|Ike
|Forward Air Attack
|Reduced vulnerability.Maintained the launch distance and increased power.
|Ike
|Up Special
|Made it so the first attack upward does not get neutralized.Extended launch distance of the final attack.Adjusted launch angle of the final attack.
|Ivysaur
|Basic Movements
|The vulnerability for breaking falls forward and backward now aligns with other fighters.
|Diddy Kong
|Dash Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.Increased attack range of the final attack.
|Diddy Kong
|Side Tilt Attack
|Increased attack range near the hands.Adjusted launch angle.Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for the weak attack.
|Diddy Kong
|Down Smash Attack
|Increased attack speed.Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for the second attack.
|Diddy Kong
|Forward Air Attack
|Increased attack range of the beginning of the attack.
|Diddy Kong
|Down Special
|Extended the time until the banana peel can be thrown again after it has initially been thrown.
|Sonic
|Final Smash
|Made the opponent’s movements slower during the initial slowdown period.Increased attack range when initiating attack.
|King Dedede
|Up Tilt Attack
|Increased power.Extended launch distance.
|King Dedede
|Down Tilt Attack
|Adjusted launch angle.
|King Dedede
|Forward Air Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|King Dedede
|Up Air Attack
|Extended launch distance of the final attack.
|King Dedede
|Neutral Special
|Increased the speed to start Inhale.Increased the range fighters can be inhaled when using Inhale on the ground.
|Olimar
|Final Smash
|Increased high-damage attack range when exploding.Increased power of the explosion.
|Villager
|Neutral Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Villager
|Up Tilt Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.Made the arm and head invincible while attacking.
|Villager
|Up Smash Attack
|Increased power for fireworks.Extended launch distance.
|Villager
|Up Air Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Villager
|Down Air Attack
|Increased attack speed.
|Villager
|Down Special
|Reduced vulnerability when planting a seed.Reduced vulnerability when watering.Extended launch distance when attacking with an axe.Increased power against shields when attacking with an axe.
|Mega Man
|Basic Movements
|The vulnerability for breaking falls forward and backward now aligns with other fighters.
|Wii Fit Trainer
|Down Tilt Attack
|Adjusted launch angle.
|Wii Fit Trainer
|Up Smash Attack
|Increased attack speed.
|Wii Fit Trainer
|Down Smash Attack
|Reduced vulnerability.
|Wii Fit Trainer
|Forward Air Attack
|Reduced vulnerability.Reduced vulnerability when landing after using the move.
|Wii Fit Trainer
|Neutral Special
|Extended launch distance.
|Wii Fit Trainer
|Final Smash
|Increased attack range for the large silhouette at the end.Extended launch distance for the large silhouette at the end.
|Rosalina & Luma
|Final Smash
|Increased power.Shortened the distance an opponent can move with hitstun shuffling when repeatedly hit.Extended launch distance for the final attack.
|Little Mac
|Basic Movements
|The amount of time for breaking falls backward now aligns with other fighters.
|Little Mac
|Attack when Getting Up
|The vulnerability for attacking when getting up now aligns with other fighters.
|Palutena
|Final Smash
|Shortened the amount of time surrounding opponents will be slowed at the start of the move.Decreased the range the Black Hole can pull in.
|PAC-MAN
|Basic Movements
|The vulnerability for breaking falls on the ground now aligns with other fighters.
|Duck Hunt
|Basic Movements
|The vulnerability for breaking falls on the ground now aligns with other fighters.
|Corrin
|Side Smash Attack
|Increased power for the tip’s attack range.Increased attack range of the tip.Increased the opponent’s downtime when hitting a shield.
|Corrin
|Forward Air Attack
|Maintained the launch distance and increased power.
|Corrin
|Back Air Attack
|Increased power when hitting with the beginning of the attack.Extended launch distance when hitting with the beginning of the attack.
|Corrin
|Up Air Attack
|Increased power.Extended launch distance.
|Corrin
|Side Special
|Reduced vulnerability for lance attacks.Extended launch distance for the kick when hitting with the beginning of the attack.Reduced vulnerability when jumping after stabbing.
|Bayonetta
|Side Tilt Attack 3
|Reduced vulnerability.
|Bayonetta
|Up Tilt Attack
|Increased attack speed.Made it easier to hit multiple times.Increased attack range of the last attack.Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts of the last attack.
|Bayonetta
|Side Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance.Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
|Bayonetta
|Side Special
|Reduced vulnerability when used on the ground.Reduced vulnerability when kicking upward.
|Bayonetta
|Up Special
|Shortened the distance an opponent can move with hitstun shuffling when repeatedly hit.
|Bayonetta
|Final Smash
|Shortened launch distance for fighters that did not get instantly KO’d after Gomorrah’s attack hits.Adjusted launch angle for fighters that did not get instantly KO’d after Gomorrah’s attack hits.
|Ridley
|Down Special
|Increased power for the tip’s attack range.
|King K. Rool
|Dash Attack
|Extended launch distance.Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for the high-damage range.
|King K. Rool
|Up Smash Attack
|Increased power.Extended launch distance.
|King K. Rool
|Backward Throw
|Adjusted launch angle.
|King K. Rool
|Side Special
|Made it hard to flinch from opponent’s attacks while throwing the crown.
|King K. Rool
|Other
|Increased durability of the belly.
|Isabelle
|Dash Attack
|Increased attack speed.
|Isabelle
|Up Tilt Attack
|Reduced vulnerability.
|Isabelle
|Up Smash Attack
|Increased attack speed.
|Isabelle
|Up Air Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Isabelle
|Down Air Attack
|Increased attack speed.
|Incineroar
|Up Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Incineroar
|Grab Attack
|Increased the speed for grabs, dash grabs, and turning and grabbing.
|Incineroar
|Forward Throw
|Extended launch distance.
|Incineroar
|Side Special
|Increased the speed of grabs.Extended launch distance for when the Lariat hits.
|Incineroar
|Down Special
|Reduced vulnerability.Increased the power up amount when the move succeeds.
|Piranha Plant
|Up Tilt Attack
|Adjusted launch angle.Increased attack speed.
|Piranha Plant
|Down Smash Attack
|Increased attack speed.
|Piranha Plant
|Forward Air Attack
|Increased attack speed.
|Piranha Plant
|Back Air Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Piranha Plant
|Up Air Attack
|Increased power.Extended launch distance.
|Hero
|Down Special
|Made it easier to hit multiple times with Kaboom.
|Banjo & Kazooie
|Edge Attacks
|Increased the backward attack range.
|Terry
|Final Smash
|Extended launch distance.