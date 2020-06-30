Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 8.0: Full patch notes and changes

New characters, changes, and content.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has finally gotten its 8.0 update, which adds Min Min from ARMS to the roster along with tons of other content, changes, and adjustments to the other fighters in the game. 

As part of Fighters Pass Two, you can now download Min Min and the newest stage, Spring Stadium. You can also purchase a handful of new Mii Fighter Costumes that were added, including Vault Boy from the Fallout franchise. 

Here are the full patch notes for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate version 8.0. 

Offline

The following spirits will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu:

  • Master Mummy
  • Mechanica
  • Byte & Barq
  • Kid Cobra
  • Helix
  • Max Brass

You can now begin a spirit battle rematch at any time via Spirits → Collection → Inventory → Spirit List → Fight. The score will also be recorded.

General

The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase:

  • Min Min Challenger Pack
  • Ninjara Wig + Outfit
  • Callie Wig + Outfit
  • Marie Wig + Outfit
  • Vault Boy Mask + Vault 111 Jumpsuit
  • Heihachi Wig + Outfit

Fighter Adjustments

FighterMoveChange
MarioFinal SmashIncreased power.Increased attack range.
KirbyDash AttackReduced vulnerability.Extended launch distance when hitting with the beginning of the attack.
KirbyDown Smash AttackIncreased attack speed.Extended launch distance.
KirbyForward Air AttackIncreased power of second and last attack.Extended launch distance of the last attack.
KirbyBack Air AttackExtended launch distance when hitting with the beginning of the attack.
KirbyDown SpecialExtended launch distance.
Captain FalconDash AttackReduced vulnerability.
Captain FalconDown Tilt AttackExtended launch distance.
Captain FalconUp Smash AttackExtended launch distance of the second attack.
Captain FalconSide SpecialIncreased attack range forward when used on the ground.Adjusted launch angle when used on the ground.Shortened launch distance when used on the ground.Made it easier to trigger a meteor effect when using the move in the air.
Captain FalconDown SpecialIncreased attack speed.Extended launch distance when hitting in the high-damage range.
JigglypuffFinal SmashMade the opponent’s movements slower during the initial slowdown period.
Ice ClimberFinal SmashMade the opponent’s movements slower during the initial slowdown period.Increased the speed at which the iceberg will appear.Increased attack range near the peak of the iceberg.Made it easier to grab on to the condor.
SheikSide Smash AttackMade it easier to hit multiple times.Increased attack range of the second attack.
Dr. MarioFinal SmashIncreased power.
FalcoDown Tilt AttackIncreased attack speed.Adjusted launch angle.
FalcoUp Smash AttackMade it easier to hit multiple times.Extended launch distance.Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
FalcoNeutral Air AttackIncreased speed of the last attack.Increased attack range of the last attack.
FalcoDown Air AttackReduced vulnerability.Reduced vulnerability when landing after using the move.
FalcoSide SpecialIncreased the amount of time hit detection lasts.Increased attack speed when used on the ground.
MarthDown Smash AttackExtended launch distance when hitting in the high-damage range.
MarthForward Air AttackMade it easier to hit the high-damage range.
MarthBack Air AttackMade it easier to hit the high-damage range.
MarthUp Air AttackMade it easier to hit the high-damage range.
MewtwoBack Air AttackExtended launch distance.Increased power of the tip and middle attack-range areas of the tail.
MewtwoUp Air AttackExtended launch distance.
MewtwoDownward ThrowReduced vulnerability.
MewtwoNeutral SpecialIncreased power when not charged.Increased attack speed.Reduced vulnerability.
MewtwoUp SpecialReduced vulnerability after landing and finishing the move.
Meta KnightNeutral Air AttackIncreased attack range.
Meta KnightForward Air AttackReduced vulnerability.Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Meta KnightBack Air AttackMade it easier to hit multiple times.
Meta KnightNeutral SpecialIncreased the amount of time hit detection lasts for the high-damage range.
Meta KnightUp SpecialMade it easier to hit multiple times.Adjusted launch angle of the first attack.Increased attack range of the second attack.
PitDown Tilt AttackAdjusted launch angle.Shortened launch distance.
PitUp Smash AttackExtended launch distance of the final attack.
PitDown Smash AttackAdjusted launch angle of the first attack.
PitUp Air AttackIncreased attack speed.Adjusted launch angle.Extended launch distance of the last attack.Reduced vulnerability.
PitAttack when Getting UpThe vulnerability for attacking when getting up now aligns with other fighters.
PitDown SpecialReduced vulnerability.
Dark PitDown Tilt AttackAdjusted launch angle.Shortened launch distance.
Dark PitUp Smash AttackExtended launch distance of the final attack.
Dark PitDown Smash AttackAdjusted launch angle of the first attack.
Dark PitUp Air AttackIncreased attack speed.Adjusted launch angle.Extended launch distance of the final attack.Reduced vulnerability.
Dark PitAttack when Getting UpThe vulnerability for attacking when getting up now aligns with other fighters.
Dark PitDown SpecialReduced vulnerability.
Zero Suit SamusFinal SmashIncreased the amount of time hit detection lasts for the final attack.
IkeDash AttackExtended launch distance.
IkeDown Tilt AttackShortened launch distance.
IkeNeutral Air AttackExtended launch distance.Reduced the low-damage range.
IkeForward Air AttackReduced vulnerability.Maintained the launch distance and increased power.
IkeUp SpecialMade it so the first attack upward does not get neutralized.Extended launch distance of the final attack.Adjusted launch angle of the final attack.
IvysaurBasic MovementsThe vulnerability for breaking falls forward and backward now aligns with other fighters.
Diddy KongDash AttackMade it easier to hit multiple times.Increased attack range of the final attack.
Diddy KongSide Tilt AttackIncreased attack range near the hands.Adjusted launch angle.Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for the weak attack.
Diddy KongDown Smash AttackIncreased attack speed.Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for the second attack.
Diddy KongForward Air AttackIncreased attack range of the beginning of the attack.
Diddy KongDown SpecialExtended the time until the banana peel can be thrown again after it has initially been thrown.
SonicFinal SmashMade the opponent’s movements slower during the initial slowdown period.Increased attack range when initiating attack.
King DededeUp Tilt AttackIncreased power.Extended launch distance.
King DededeDown Tilt AttackAdjusted launch angle.
King DededeForward Air AttackExtended launch distance.
King DededeUp Air AttackExtended launch distance of the final attack.
King DededeNeutral SpecialIncreased the speed to start Inhale.Increased the range fighters can be inhaled when using Inhale on the ground.
OlimarFinal SmashIncreased high-damage attack range when exploding.Increased power of the explosion.
VillagerNeutral AttackMade it easier to hit multiple times.
VillagerUp Tilt AttackMade it easier to hit multiple times.Made the arm and head invincible while attacking.
VillagerUp Smash AttackIncreased power for fireworks.Extended launch distance.
VillagerUp Air AttackExtended launch distance.
VillagerDown Air AttackIncreased attack speed.
VillagerDown SpecialReduced vulnerability when planting a seed.Reduced vulnerability when watering.Extended launch distance when attacking with an axe.Increased power against shields when attacking with an axe.
Mega ManBasic MovementsThe vulnerability for breaking falls forward and backward now aligns with other fighters.
Wii Fit TrainerDown Tilt AttackAdjusted launch angle.
Wii Fit TrainerUp Smash AttackIncreased attack speed.
Wii Fit TrainerDown Smash AttackReduced vulnerability.
Wii Fit TrainerForward Air AttackReduced vulnerability.Reduced vulnerability when landing after using the move.
Wii Fit TrainerNeutral SpecialExtended launch distance.
Wii Fit TrainerFinal SmashIncreased attack range for the large silhouette at the end.Extended launch distance for the large silhouette at the end.
Rosalina & LumaFinal SmashIncreased power.Shortened the distance an opponent can move with hitstun shuffling when repeatedly hit.Extended launch distance for the final attack.
Little MacBasic MovementsThe amount of time for breaking falls backward now aligns with other fighters.
Little MacAttack when Getting UpThe vulnerability for attacking when getting up now aligns with other fighters.
PalutenaFinal SmashShortened the amount of time surrounding opponents will be slowed at the start of the move.Decreased the range the Black Hole can pull in.
PAC-MANBasic MovementsThe vulnerability for breaking falls on the ground now aligns with other fighters.
Duck HuntBasic MovementsThe vulnerability for breaking falls on the ground now aligns with other fighters.
CorrinSide Smash AttackIncreased power for the tip’s attack range.Increased attack range of the tip.Increased the opponent’s downtime when hitting a shield.
CorrinForward Air AttackMaintained the launch distance and increased power.
CorrinBack Air AttackIncreased power when hitting with the beginning of the attack.Extended launch distance when hitting with the beginning of the attack.
CorrinUp Air AttackIncreased power.Extended launch distance.
CorrinSide SpecialReduced vulnerability for lance attacks.Extended launch distance for the kick when hitting with the beginning of the attack.Reduced vulnerability when jumping after stabbing.
BayonettaSide Tilt Attack 3Reduced vulnerability.
BayonettaUp Tilt AttackIncreased attack speed.Made it easier to hit multiple times.Increased attack range of the last attack.Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts of the last attack.
BayonettaSide Smash AttackExtended launch distance.Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
BayonettaSide SpecialReduced vulnerability when used on the ground.Reduced vulnerability when kicking upward.
BayonettaUp SpecialShortened the distance an opponent can move with hitstun shuffling when repeatedly hit.
BayonettaFinal SmashShortened launch distance for fighters that did not get instantly KO’d after Gomorrah’s attack hits.Adjusted launch angle for fighters that did not get instantly KO’d after Gomorrah’s attack hits.
RidleyDown SpecialIncreased power for the tip’s attack range.
King K. RoolDash AttackExtended launch distance.Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for the high-damage range.
King K. RoolUp Smash AttackIncreased power.Extended launch distance.
King K. RoolBackward ThrowAdjusted launch angle.
King K. RoolSide SpecialMade it hard to flinch from opponent’s attacks while throwing the crown.
King K. RoolOtherIncreased durability of the belly.
IsabelleDash AttackIncreased attack speed.
IsabelleUp Tilt AttackReduced vulnerability.
IsabelleUp Smash AttackIncreased attack speed.
IsabelleUp Air AttackExtended launch distance.
IsabelleDown Air AttackIncreased attack speed.
IncineroarUp Smash AttackExtended launch distance.
IncineroarGrab AttackIncreased the speed for grabs, dash grabs, and turning and grabbing.
IncineroarForward ThrowExtended launch distance.
IncineroarSide SpecialIncreased the speed of grabs.Extended launch distance for when the Lariat hits.
IncineroarDown SpecialReduced vulnerability.Increased the power up amount when the move succeeds.
Piranha PlantUp Tilt AttackAdjusted launch angle.Increased attack speed.
Piranha PlantDown Smash AttackIncreased attack speed.
Piranha PlantForward Air AttackIncreased attack speed.
Piranha PlantBack Air AttackExtended launch distance.
Piranha PlantUp Air AttackIncreased power.Extended launch distance.
HeroDown SpecialMade it easier to hit multiple times with Kaboom.
Banjo & KazooieEdge AttacksIncreased the backward attack range.
TerryFinal SmashExtended launch distance.