Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 8.0: Full patch notes and changes

Fighter Move Change

Mario Final Smash Increased power.Increased attack range.

Kirby Dash Attack Reduced vulnerability.Extended launch distance when hitting with the beginning of the attack.

Kirby Down Smash Attack Increased attack speed.Extended launch distance.

Kirby Forward Air Attack Increased power of second and last attack.Extended launch distance of the last attack.

Kirby Back Air Attack Extended launch distance when hitting with the beginning of the attack.

Kirby Down Special Extended launch distance.

Captain Falcon Dash Attack Reduced vulnerability.

Captain Falcon Down Tilt Attack Extended launch distance.

Captain Falcon Up Smash Attack Extended launch distance of the second attack.

Captain Falcon Side Special Increased attack range forward when used on the ground.Adjusted launch angle when used on the ground.Shortened launch distance when used on the ground.Made it easier to trigger a meteor effect when using the move in the air.

Captain Falcon Down Special Increased attack speed.Extended launch distance when hitting in the high-damage range.

Jigglypuff Final Smash Made the opponent’s movements slower during the initial slowdown period.

Ice Climber Final Smash Made the opponent’s movements slower during the initial slowdown period.Increased the speed at which the iceberg will appear.Increased attack range near the peak of the iceberg.Made it easier to grab on to the condor.

Sheik Side Smash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.Increased attack range of the second attack.

Dr. Mario Final Smash Increased power.

Falco Down Tilt Attack Increased attack speed.Adjusted launch angle.

Falco Up Smash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.Extended launch distance.Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.

Falco Neutral Air Attack Increased speed of the last attack.Increased attack range of the last attack.

Falco Down Air Attack Reduced vulnerability.Reduced vulnerability when landing after using the move.

Falco Side Special Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.Increased attack speed when used on the ground.

Marth Down Smash Attack Extended launch distance when hitting in the high-damage range.

Marth Forward Air Attack Made it easier to hit the high-damage range.

Marth Back Air Attack Made it easier to hit the high-damage range.

Marth Up Air Attack Made it easier to hit the high-damage range.

Mewtwo Back Air Attack Extended launch distance.Increased power of the tip and middle attack-range areas of the tail.

Mewtwo Up Air Attack Extended launch distance.

Mewtwo Downward Throw Reduced vulnerability.

Mewtwo Neutral Special Increased power when not charged.Increased attack speed.Reduced vulnerability.

Mewtwo Up Special Reduced vulnerability after landing and finishing the move.

Meta Knight Neutral Air Attack Increased attack range.

Meta Knight Forward Air Attack Reduced vulnerability.Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Meta Knight Back Air Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Meta Knight Neutral Special Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for the high-damage range.

Meta Knight Up Special Made it easier to hit multiple times.Adjusted launch angle of the first attack.Increased attack range of the second attack.

Pit Down Tilt Attack Adjusted launch angle.Shortened launch distance.

Pit Up Smash Attack Extended launch distance of the final attack.

Pit Down Smash Attack Adjusted launch angle of the first attack.

Pit Up Air Attack Increased attack speed.Adjusted launch angle.Extended launch distance of the last attack.Reduced vulnerability.

Pit Attack when Getting Up The vulnerability for attacking when getting up now aligns with other fighters.

Pit Down Special Reduced vulnerability.

Dark Pit Down Tilt Attack Adjusted launch angle.Shortened launch distance.

Dark Pit Up Smash Attack Extended launch distance of the final attack.

Dark Pit Down Smash Attack Adjusted launch angle of the first attack.

Dark Pit Up Air Attack Increased attack speed.Adjusted launch angle.Extended launch distance of the final attack.Reduced vulnerability.

Dark Pit Attack when Getting Up The vulnerability for attacking when getting up now aligns with other fighters.

Dark Pit Down Special Reduced vulnerability.

Zero Suit Samus Final Smash Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for the final attack.

Ike Dash Attack Extended launch distance.

Ike Down Tilt Attack Shortened launch distance.

Ike Neutral Air Attack Extended launch distance.Reduced the low-damage range.

Ike Forward Air Attack Reduced vulnerability.Maintained the launch distance and increased power.

Ike Up Special Made it so the first attack upward does not get neutralized.Extended launch distance of the final attack.Adjusted launch angle of the final attack.

Ivysaur Basic Movements The vulnerability for breaking falls forward and backward now aligns with other fighters.

Diddy Kong Dash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.Increased attack range of the final attack.

Diddy Kong Side Tilt Attack Increased attack range near the hands.Adjusted launch angle.Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for the weak attack.

Diddy Kong Down Smash Attack Increased attack speed.Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for the second attack.

Diddy Kong Forward Air Attack Increased attack range of the beginning of the attack.

Diddy Kong Down Special Extended the time until the banana peel can be thrown again after it has initially been thrown.

Sonic Final Smash Made the opponent’s movements slower during the initial slowdown period.Increased attack range when initiating attack.

King Dedede Up Tilt Attack Increased power.Extended launch distance.

King Dedede Down Tilt Attack Adjusted launch angle.

King Dedede Forward Air Attack Extended launch distance.

King Dedede Up Air Attack Extended launch distance of the final attack.

King Dedede Neutral Special Increased the speed to start Inhale.Increased the range fighters can be inhaled when using Inhale on the ground.

Olimar Final Smash Increased high-damage attack range when exploding.Increased power of the explosion.

Villager Neutral Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Villager Up Tilt Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.Made the arm and head invincible while attacking.

Villager Up Smash Attack Increased power for fireworks.Extended launch distance.

Villager Up Air Attack Extended launch distance.

Villager Down Air Attack Increased attack speed.

Villager Down Special Reduced vulnerability when planting a seed.Reduced vulnerability when watering.Extended launch distance when attacking with an axe.Increased power against shields when attacking with an axe.

Mega Man Basic Movements The vulnerability for breaking falls forward and backward now aligns with other fighters.

Wii Fit Trainer Down Tilt Attack Adjusted launch angle.

Wii Fit Trainer Up Smash Attack Increased attack speed.

Wii Fit Trainer Down Smash Attack Reduced vulnerability.

Wii Fit Trainer Forward Air Attack Reduced vulnerability.Reduced vulnerability when landing after using the move.

Wii Fit Trainer Neutral Special Extended launch distance.

Wii Fit Trainer Final Smash Increased attack range for the large silhouette at the end.Extended launch distance for the large silhouette at the end.

Rosalina & Luma Final Smash Increased power.Shortened the distance an opponent can move with hitstun shuffling when repeatedly hit.Extended launch distance for the final attack.

Little Mac Basic Movements The amount of time for breaking falls backward now aligns with other fighters.

Little Mac Attack when Getting Up The vulnerability for attacking when getting up now aligns with other fighters.

Palutena Final Smash Shortened the amount of time surrounding opponents will be slowed at the start of the move.Decreased the range the Black Hole can pull in.

PAC-MAN Basic Movements The vulnerability for breaking falls on the ground now aligns with other fighters.

Duck Hunt Basic Movements The vulnerability for breaking falls on the ground now aligns with other fighters.

Corrin Side Smash Attack Increased power for the tip’s attack range.Increased attack range of the tip.Increased the opponent’s downtime when hitting a shield.

Corrin Forward Air Attack Maintained the launch distance and increased power.

Corrin Back Air Attack Increased power when hitting with the beginning of the attack.Extended launch distance when hitting with the beginning of the attack.

Corrin Up Air Attack Increased power.Extended launch distance.

Corrin Side Special Reduced vulnerability for lance attacks.Extended launch distance for the kick when hitting with the beginning of the attack.Reduced vulnerability when jumping after stabbing.

Bayonetta Side Tilt Attack 3 Reduced vulnerability.

Bayonetta Up Tilt Attack Increased attack speed.Made it easier to hit multiple times.Increased attack range of the last attack.Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts of the last attack.

Bayonetta Side Smash Attack Extended launch distance.Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.

Bayonetta Side Special Reduced vulnerability when used on the ground.Reduced vulnerability when kicking upward.

Bayonetta Up Special Shortened the distance an opponent can move with hitstun shuffling when repeatedly hit.

Bayonetta Final Smash Shortened launch distance for fighters that did not get instantly KO’d after Gomorrah’s attack hits.Adjusted launch angle for fighters that did not get instantly KO’d after Gomorrah’s attack hits.

Ridley Down Special Increased power for the tip’s attack range.

King K. Rool Dash Attack Extended launch distance.Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for the high-damage range.

King K. Rool Up Smash Attack Increased power.Extended launch distance.

King K. Rool Backward Throw Adjusted launch angle.

King K. Rool Side Special Made it hard to flinch from opponent’s attacks while throwing the crown.

King K. Rool Other Increased durability of the belly.

Isabelle Dash Attack Increased attack speed.

Isabelle Up Tilt Attack Reduced vulnerability.

Isabelle Up Smash Attack Increased attack speed.

Isabelle Up Air Attack Extended launch distance.

Isabelle Down Air Attack Increased attack speed.

Incineroar Up Smash Attack Extended launch distance.

Incineroar Grab Attack Increased the speed for grabs, dash grabs, and turning and grabbing.

Incineroar Forward Throw Extended launch distance.

Incineroar Side Special Increased the speed of grabs.Extended launch distance for when the Lariat hits.

Incineroar Down Special Reduced vulnerability.Increased the power up amount when the move succeeds.

Piranha Plant Up Tilt Attack Adjusted launch angle.Increased attack speed.

Piranha Plant Down Smash Attack Increased attack speed.

Piranha Plant Forward Air Attack Increased attack speed.

Piranha Plant Back Air Attack Extended launch distance.

Piranha Plant Up Air Attack Increased power.Extended launch distance.

Hero Down Special Made it easier to hit multiple times with Kaboom.

Banjo & Kazooie Edge Attacks Increased the backward attack range.