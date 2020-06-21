Super Smash Bros. Melee The Octagon: Live results and standings

Super Smash Bros. Melee is a game that has a deep history of trash talking and rivalries leading into big money matches on stream, which is exactly what Golden Guardians is pushing with The Octagon.

Players can donate money on stream just as if they were placing a bet on the match, but all proceeds from the event will be going to support the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, with the organization matching the first $5,000 in donations.

If you're not tuning in to The Octagon, you can still donate to the @NAACP_LDF, and Golden Guardians will be MATCHING all donations up to $5000



Both the undercard and title card matches have shades of old Salty Suit face-offs, putting players who are at the top of the game using the same characters or with some history playing against each other in a head-to-head, best-of-five series. The main event is Mang0 taking on Zain in a $1,000 money match, but the event is not lacking for exciting match-ups leading up to that.

For anyone who wants to keep track of the total amount of money raised or the scores for any of the matches, here is a list of results for The Octagon.

Donation Total (still being updated)

More than $42,000

Match Results

SFAT vs. PewPewU: PewPewU 5-1

S2J vs. n0ne: n0ne 5-3

.@n0ned closes it out at the bottom of Fountain of Dreams! Final score: 5-3 n0ne!



iBDW vs. Westballz: TBD