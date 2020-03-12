Super Smash Bros. event Full Bloom 6 has been canceled

Full Bloom is a staple tournament of the Super Smash Bros. competitive scene, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, organizer Austin “Horde” Fletcher and the event staff have decided to cancel Full Bloom Six.

This cancelation is in compliance with Indiana University’s two-week suspension of in-person classes and events with over 100 people that will be enforced from March 23 to April 5.

Full Bloom 6 Cancellation Statement https://t.co/19kiqZjjkE — Smash At IUB | Host of Full Bloom and Kill Roy (@SmashAtIUB) March 11, 2020

Full Bloom is put on by Smash at IU Bloomington, a student organization that help put together Smash tournaments at all IU institutions. For years, Full Bloom has been an amazing tournament that has hosted Melee and Smash 4/Ultimate tournaments that have been very well received by the community.

“Smash At IUB is committed to the safety and well being of our students and their families, our staff, and our entire community,” Horde said. “With rising public health concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19), we are doing everything we can to limit its potential spread.”

All players who were going to attend the event will be fully refunded and the team is already making plans to resume the tournament series next year during the same March timeframe.

“We understand this is an unusual circumstance and appreciate your flexibility,” Horde said. “The team is already looking forward to next year’s iteration of Full Bloom. Thank you in advance for your patience and we’ll see everyone next March!”

Full Bloom 6 was not part of the Smash World Tour schedule, but its cancelation might prompt other events of similar size that are on the tour to follow suit and cancel or reschedule to a time when the public health crisis isn’t in full swing.