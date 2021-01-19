Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta could receive new Dragon Ball FighterZ trailer on March 7

Dragon Ball FighterZ tends to have information drop from multiple different sources, with V-Jump magazine among the most consistent outlets to include details about new characters.

In scans of the latest issue that have been spread online, a full page is dedicated to DBFZ, with a small section for Super Baby 2 and a lot of Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta.

Dragon Ball FighterZ: SSJ4 Gogeta DLC HQ V Jump Scan. pic.twitter.com/97pj2DCSxX — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) January 19, 2021

Super Baby was added to the game last week as the fourth fighter in FighterZ Pass Three, with SS4 Gogeta also revealed as the final DLC character coming to the game in its third season. No further details were given about when we would see more of the Dragon Ball GT fusion, however.

The V-Jump scan doesn’t give fans much to go off of, but it does list a date where we will likely see more of the character and learn about the future of DBFZ as a whole.

In the bottom right of the page is a listing for a “Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour” set for March 7. This will be a showcase for multiple Dragon Ball games, including DBFZ, the Dragon Ball Super TCG, and the Dragon Ball Legends mobile game.

The listing states that “specifics” about the SS4 Gogeta character will be shown during the event, which likely means a trailer is going to drop on March 7. Something could be shown earlier, but it is more likely that the trailer will show off gameplay for Gogeta and then more details about a potential season four of DLC will be given too—and maybe a sneak peak of the next character too.