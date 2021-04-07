Super Mario 3D World + Bowsers Fury themed event coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

There are three new spirits to earn.

Coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate this Friday is a limited-time event themed around Super Mario 3D World + Bowsers Fury.

The event will run for five days beginning on April 9 and will give players the opportunity to earn three new spirits themed around the Nintendo Switch remaster that launched earlier this year.

According to a post by Smash Bros Japan, players will be tasked with facing off one on one against a giant Bowser.

The three new spirits introduced into the game are Giga Cat Mario, Fury Bowser, and the Kitten residents of Lake Lapcat.

Image via SmashBrosJP (Twitter) Image via SmashBrosJP (Twitter) Image via SmashBrosJP (Twitter)

These spirits will be available for players as rewards as they progress through the Spirit event.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate hosts weekly spirit events every Friday with last week being themed around the recently released Switch game, Monster Hunter World.