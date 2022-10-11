Stripe invades the MultiVersus roster tomorrow

MultiVersus was released this past summer and managed to become the most popular fighting game at the time, with hundreds of thousands of players. Part of this appeal was the inclusion of fan-favorite characters from the last few decades of movies and TV. Now, Stripe from Gremlins will be taking over the battlefield in MultiVersus tomorrow.

Player First Games announced Stripe’s arrival on the official MultiVersus Twitter account. The announcement came shortly after a tweet showing the character taunting with a mini-Stripe action figure and a Reindog action figure, mashing them together, with mini-Stripe winning.

This character looks to be as mischievous as his movie version.

The company uploaded a short video of him on TikTok, showing some of his moves. Fortunately, the MultiVersus data miner and content creator Laisul was able to slow down the footage so we can get a better idea of what Stripe can do.

One of his attacks involves throwing a sawblade across the ground at his enemy, which sends them flying backward.

He also has his chainsaw move, thrusting it into the air to show his power, and a variation that has him leap to the side while holding his chainsaw in front of him. The saw blade and one-handed chainsaw attacks are good at crossing the distance between Stripe and his opponents.

Stripe has been teased since the start of Season One alongside Black Adam. With the Black Adam movie coming out in just 10 days, it’s likely he’ll be joining the fighting game next. After that, fans have no idea which characters to expect in MultiVersus.