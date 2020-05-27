Street Fighter V will get a fifth season of DLC featuring 5 new characters

This game has come a long way since its release.

The never-ending game that is Street Fighter V will continue on into the near future. Capcom announced a fifth DLC season for its flagship fighting game today.

“We know our players are wondering what’s next for Street Fighter V, so we have some exciting news to share,” Capcom said in a new blog post. “Due to the positive reception to Season 4 and Champion Edition, we are planning to do a final Season “V,” which will add “V” more fighters to the roster. Three new stages are also being planned.”

Street Fighter V launched in 2016 with 16 base fighters. Since then, it’s received four seasons of DLC, adding 24 additional fighters along the way. The fifth season will round out the roster at 45 total characters.

Capcom also announced a costume contest, where entrants can submit their own costume designs for any of the 40 characters in the game. Two winners will have their costumes added into Street Fighter V.

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition released in 2018 and included 12 additional characters. Street Fighter V: Champion Edition just came out this year in February, including all DLC released up until this point.

Capcom promised additional details about the fifth season “later this summer.”