Street Fighter 6 finally introducing an open beta after massive fan demand

It has been almost six months, but Capcom is officially bringing the Street Fighter 6 beta back online after a massive outcry from fans. And this time it’s available for anyone to try on their platform of choice—with one limitation.

Running from May 19 at 2am CT to May 22, players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam can all download the new SF6 beta client, meaning only PlayStation 4 is being excluded from the beta. This will feature the exact same content from the last closed beta, which ran in December 2022.

You've all been asking!



Play the Open Beta for #StreetFighter6 from May 19-21. Experience the content from Closed Beta Test #2, including 8 characters and various ways to play online!



🌐 https://t.co/cUsf8PXM5j pic.twitter.com/HhlqCDCCA4 — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) May 8, 2023

For many Street Fighter fans, this will be the first time they will get a chance to actually play SF6’s online modes as the Battle Hub is open for business, unlike in the demo version of the game that dropped last month. This will give players access to Ranked Matches, Casual Matches, Battle Hub Matches, Tournaments, Training Mode, and many other features throughout the beta’s duration.

It will also include eight playable characters: Luke, Jamie, Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, Kimberly, Juri, and Ken. Though this has not been updated since the previous beta and fans are upset about having no new fighters, it is still more than the two characters available in the demo.

Related: Street Fighter 6 isn’t out, but players are already getting destroyed by a hidden boss

This decision also invalidates at least some of the need for players to use a hacked version of the game that has been circulating online since the previous beta ended last December.

On April 28, Capcom made an official announcement that players found accessing the SF6 beta software through unauthorized means will be banned from the Capcom Pro Tour for the upcoming season. While the new beta won’t completely stop that cracked beta from being used, it does give players an alternative to look forward to shortly before the game’s June 2 release.