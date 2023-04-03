Sparg0 usurps MKLeo’s Smash Ultimate throne with huge Major Upset win

Sparg0 is back in business, claiming a big win over fellow Mexican star MkLeo.

After a disappointing 13th-place finish at Smash Ultimate Summit 6—at least for an Ultimate star of his caliber—Sparg0 turned around to beat MkLeo and his Aegis at Oregon’s first Smash event, Major Upset.

Won Major Upset



Feels good to be back 🙂 pic.twitter.com/QImjY65KHC — FaZe Sparg0 (@Sparg0ssb) April 3, 2023

It was the hard road for Sparg0 though: The eventual winner lost to MkLeo in Winner’s Finals before proceeding to sweep Riddles 3-0 and earning himself the runback. The results were one-sided in the second match-up, with Sparg0 resetting the bracket by winning 3-0 against Leo and then closing out the revenge victory with a 3-1 win.

The triumph continues Sparg0’s post-pandemic rise. This win against Leo in one of the Summits in particular cements his spot as one of the game’s top players. Even more so, it puts him in the argument for the world’s best Smash Ultimate player.

Interestingly, Leo used Aegis this tournament after originally stating on Twitter in mid-March that he was going to stop using the character.

I sadly will stop playing aegis for now 🙁 — LG | MkLeo (@Mkleosb) March 15, 2023

He even had a pocket Meta Knight which he used against Naetoru in Smash Ultimate Summit 6. The decision to use Aegis in this event was met with confusion by many, including Light, another top player and contender for the best in the world.

“Bro, make up your miiiiiiiiind,” he tweeted during the tournament.

It also seems MkLeo has something to prove to his haters that talk about how trash his Aegis is, especially after he implied as much on Twitter soon after.

Dont worry bro, they will know — LG | MkLeo (@Mkleosb) April 3, 2023

It’s a character that looks like it’s meant for Leo. Right now, he’s one of the best players to pilot sword characters, alongside Sparg0. It’s going to be interesting to see Leo’s Aegis mature, but for now, it’s Sparg0’s day today.

Sparg0 won the lion’s share of $7,500 from the pot in Oregon.