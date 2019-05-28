Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Version 3.1.0 Update is coming this week

Nintendo has just announced a surprise new update coming to its flagship Nintendo Switch fighting game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Not much has been revealed about the update at this time, which will arrive in the next few days. Nintendo said mentioning that fighter adjustments could be on the way. Joker will likely be one of those fighters to be changed in the new patch.

Nintendo UK VS on Twitter Ver. 3.1.0 of Super #SmashBrosUltimate is coming this week! This update will include fighter adjustments, meaning replay data from previous versions will be incompatible. Convert your replays by going to Vault -> Replays -> Replay Data -> Convert to Video, before updating.

As with most updates, any replay files you have saved on your system will become incompatible once the update goes live, so we advise players to go into their systems and save any replays they want to keep right now.

To convert replays on your system, you need to go into the Vault setting of the game, click replays, then click convert to video. This will save all the files you want to work on before the update wipes them from your system.

With that out of the way, the only thing left to do is to wait for the patch notes to come out to see which characters have been buffed or nerfed for the next big competitive event.