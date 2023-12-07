Smash Bros. Ultimate 5th anniversary sees Sora amiibo release date, return of Spirit Events

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is five years old, and while you’re coping with the realization that you’re probably old too you can enjoy a bunch of exciting announcements.

Sora’s amiibo is finally headed to stores and the wait won’t be long at all. Furthermore, if you’ve been holding out for new things to do in Super Mash Bros. Ultimate, you’re in luck! Fresh spirit events are on the way. Nintendo of America and franchise creator Masahiro Sakurai have been out sharing the good news on social media today.

Kingdom Heart’s Sora amiibo will land in stores on Feb. 16, 2024. This shouldn’t be too long a wait but we’d suggest getting your pre-orders in right now as it’s likely going to sell out. This will be the game’s final amiibo so you can theoretically now collect the entire set. That is if you have enough money at your disposal; some of those amiibos are not cheap.

For the people still playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, an anniversary event is being held in the game tomorrow that will run for five days and give you five times the XP and spirit points from battles. You’ll also get an extra five large Snacks, but the real exciting news comes from Sakurai himself.

Sakurai says that new spirit events will be held starting in January, meaning Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be getting its first new additions in a while. It isn’t clear what franchise these events will feature, but given the massive roster we already have, it would be extremely difficult to correctly guess. We’ll have to wait until the new year to see.

These new releases are welcomed additions to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as fans wait to find out what is next with the franchise. Hopefully, in 2024, we get news about where the Super Smash Bros. series is headed.