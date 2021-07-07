Skullgirls becomes last-minute addition to Evo 2021 Online’s main lineup

The encore was announced before the first show.

With just over a week left to register for the main event, Skullgirls 2nd Encore has been added to the official Evo 2021 Online main lineup.

That means players will be able to compete in Skullgirls on the main stage, alongside Guilty Gear Strive, Mortal Kombat 11, Street Fighter V, and Tekken 7.

.@Skullgirls is tagging into the main game lineup in #Evo2021 Online on PC!



Registration is open at https://t.co/WgXv1e2fEK!



Skullgirls will remain in the Side Tournament lineup on @PlayStation 4, so don't forget to make an appearance by registering at https://t.co/Ror7HcD6tJ! pic.twitter.com/CFpK16xzsr — EVO (@EVO) July 7, 2021

Because Skullgirls was originally a part of the side tournament lineup, Evo will still be hosting that bracket as a separate event. The main event competition for Skullgirls will be played on the PC version, while the side tournament will be hosted on PlayStation 4.

Here’s a full list of the platforms that Evo’s main event lineup will be using if you want to sign up.

Guilty Gear Strive (PS4/PS5)

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate (PS4/PS5)

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (PS4/PS5/PC)

Tekken 7 (PC)

Skullgirls 2nd Encore (PC)

Evo 2021 Online is underway with some of the community and “warm-up” events already wrapping up ahead of the side tournaments starting on July 9. The bigger PS4 side tournament lineup includes Skullgirls, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Soulcalibur VI, and more, all running between July 9 and Aug. 3.

The main event will take place on two separate weekends, Aug. 6 to 8 and 13 to 15, with Skullgirls slotting right into the new five-game schedule. Registration for all tournaments is free but closes on July 15.

You can learn more about the specific registration requirements on the official Evo website.