Sega, Bandai Namco headline Japan Fighting Game Publishers Roundtable 3 participants

The third edition of the Japan Fighting Game Publishers Roundtable has been revealed and will take place on March 21.

The publishers that are involved in this year’s gathering include Sega, Bandai Namco, Arc System Works, Arika, SNK, and Capcom. Some of the expected topics that will be discussed include the current state of the fighting games genre in the gaming and esports industry.

But aside from the discussion that will be happening, a treasure appraisal project from each company will be presented. These are “treasured collections related to fighting games,” according to a press release. Past iterations of the event were known for unveiling new content for the publishers’ games. Last year, for example, SNK announced Chizuru Kagura as a new playable character in The King of Fighters XV.

The roundtable participants who will represent their respective publishers will be:

Daisuke Ishiwatari – general director, Guilty Gear series (Arc System Works)

Akira Katano – director, Guilty Gear Strive (Arc System Works)

Akira Nishitani – president and CEO, Arika

Yasuyuki Oda – chief producer, The King of Fighters XV (SNK)

Shuhei Matsumoto – producer, Street Fighter V (Capcom)

Seiji Aoki – chief producer, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)

Katsuhiro Harada – chief producer, Tekken series (Bandai Namco)

The Japan Fighting Game Publishers Roundtable No. 3 will be hosted by fighting games commentator Hameko. It will be livestreamed via the official Virtua Fighter 5 YouTube channel and the Arc System Works Twitch channel on Monday, March 21 at 1am CT.