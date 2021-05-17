Samurai Shodown coming to Steam, releasing DLC fighter Shiro Tokisada Amakusa on June 14

A new character will launch right as the game hits a new platform.

One of the big bosses of Samurai Shodown is making a return, with Shiro Tokisada Amakusa being revealed as a DLC character for the latest entry in the franchise.

【SAMURAI SHODOWN】

SHIRO TOKISADA AMAKUSA joins SAMURAI SHODOWN on June 14th as the 3rd DLC Character in the Season Pass 3!#SNK #SamSho #AmakusaShiro pic.twitter.com/KSkhiCmWp0 — SNK GLOBAL (@SNKPofficial) May 17, 2021

Shiro will be released on June 14 as the third DLC fighter from Season Pass 3. Additionally, SNK has announced that SamSho will be released on Steam the same day Shiro launches after being an Epic Games Store exclusive since June 11, 2020.

The vengeful, resurrected spirit did not get a trailer to go along with his reveal, but his gameplay will likely revolve around his usual main weapon—a levitating gem. His other abilities include brief teleportation, multi-attacks, and various projectiles that typically involve flames.

Shiro has appeared in nearly every SamSho title, whether as a playable character or as a boss tied to the game’s story. He will be the third DLC fighter for Season Pass 3, following Cham Cham and Hibiki Takane, meaning only the confirmed Guilty Gear crossover character has yet to be revealed for the game.

With SamSho’s launch on Steam, the game will be available across all major platforms, since it is already available on Epic, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PS5, Google Stadia, and Xbox Series S/X.