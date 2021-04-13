Ryu, Chun-Li join Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid in new Street Fighter DLC pack

Capcom and Hasbro broke part of the internet in 2018 when it was revealed that Ryu from Street Fighter was officially being made a Power Ranger. Now, the crossover is happening again, bringing two Street Fighter representatives to Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid.

Launching on May 25, a Street Fighter DLC Pack, which includes Crimson Hawk Ranger Ryu and Blue Phoenix Ranger Chun-Li, will be released on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.

The DLC will cost $12.50 and includes more exclusive skins that will be revealed later. Both characters will also be available to purchase individually for $5.99.

Both Ryu and Chun-Li became rangers in the mobile game Power Rangers: Legacy Wars, and will now both be playable fighters in the Power Rangers fighting game. Guile, Akuma, Cammy, and M. Bison were also included in the Legacy Wars crossover, so this DLC pack might get a second expansion too.

IGN, which revealed the new trailer and details, reports Ryu and Chun-Li were included by fan request, though no further details were shared. The designs were a collab between Capcom and Battle for the Grid and Legacy Wars developer nWay.

Along with the new DLC, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Super Edition was also announced, which will bundle all of the game’s season pass and DLC content, including the new Street Fighter pack, together for one price. It will also launch on May 25.