Rick Sanchez of Rick and Morty is coming ‘very soon’ to MultiVersus

MultiVersus is the hottest new fighting game, breaking records for the most played fighting game at one time on Steam. Many players were eager to log in and take on the role of some of their favorite characters from the last few decades of TV and film. Now, it appears that a previously announced character will be getting released soon.

According to a reply from the competitive MultiVersus Twitter account, the “smartest man in the universe” will be added to the game “very soon.” This can only point to Rick Sanchez, who frequently regards himself in the show as the smartest man in the universe and the multiverse. The reply was to a fan asking about Rick in the game so that further proves it’s that character.

The smartest man in the universe is coming very soon 😉 — MVSGaming (@MVSGaming) September 19, 2022

The fan asks if Rick will be coming to the game this week since MultiVersus has managed to release a character every two weeks since the beta release. First, it was LeBron, then Morty, Gizmo, and now the developer is teasing that Rick will be here “very soon.” One has to wonder if Rick will be coming Tuesday or Wednesday to follow the current speculated release schedule.

If Rick does come tomorrow, then it would serve as somewhat of a shadow drop, with the developer not giving much advance notice to players about the character. Morty and Gizmo were both teased before their release, with Gizmo receiving his own teaser trailer. Either way, many fans are eager to play Rick and complete the famous duo from Rick and Morty.

It could be that MultiVersus is going to break the two-week release schedule and it could tease Rick this week before releasing him next. We really won’t know if that’s the case until the middle of this week, as that is when Gizmo was teased a week before its release.

It’s likely that Rick’s voice lines will be pulled from the show, the same as Morty’s. With Justin Roiland busy with at least three different projects, it’s likely he hasn’t had time to voice the characters. Hopefully, he can come back sometime in the future and give the MultiVersus characters some much-needed voice-over love.