Promising FGC Them’s Fightin’ Herds ceasing development, crowdfunding rewards scrapped

Them’s Fightin’ Herds is officially done and will not receive any new content apart from what the developers have already made, developer Mane 6 and publisher Modus confirmed on Nov. 22.

In a development update on Nov. 22, the developer announced that after season one, it will cease active development of Them’s Fightin’ Herds. The game will still receive small patches to address “game-breaking bugs” but no new content, including the anticipated Story Mode. The developer said it would try to release the content it has already produced, including a new stage called “Restricted Section” in the 6.0 update along with two announced characters: Nidra and Baihe.

Since Them’s Fightin’ Herds raised money via the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform, the end of active development will affect backers’ rewards. “This shift in development does mean we will need to adjust some of our originally planned perks,” the post read.

Them’s Fightin’ Herds was a promising fighting game that even made it to EVO 2021 but ultimately died down with only 40 concurrent players on average over the past six months, according to Steam Charts.

The main reason the game didn’t manage to gain traction, according to players, is its theme and visuals. “TFH is an excellent fighting game with an excellent, promising tutorial/story mode that was never going to be successful because of its art design,” one player wrote, adding that not many people are willing to get into the fighting game that looks like My Little Pony.

Despite the art style, many players praised the game for being very beginner-friendly as it “actually teaches you how to play properly without button mashing like a monkey.” While the game is dead in terms of online players, you can still pick it up and have fun with your friends.