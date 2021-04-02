Panda signs WaDi to its Super Smash Bros. roster

Panda Global is signing another top Super Smash Bros. player, adding Chris “WaDi” Boston to its roster and content creation pool.

The R.O.B. main joins Eric “ESAM” Lew and Tyler “Marss” Martins in Panda’s Smash Ultimate lineup, giving the organization a third top-20 player in the game.

HERE COMES A NEW CHALLENGER.



The Internet's #1 billy magnet. The best handshake on Twitch. Please welcome our newest Panda: @WaDiRob 🔥



Check out his brand new YT channel: https://t.co/5VY3Z3wQNO pic.twitter.com/rK5T8DWEeQ — Panda (@PandaGlobal) April 2, 2021

Mainly known for his Twitch streams, WaDi has slowly been growing as a content creator and is the 11th most-watched Smash Ultimate streamer on Twitch. In just the last six months since he started streaming frequently, he’s gone from averaging 47 viewers to more than 300 per stream and has gained more than 10,000 followers on the platform, according to TwitchTracker.

With this signing, WaDi has also launched his YouTube channel and will be creating content alongside the other Panda creators, giving the org another top player and a dynamic, fresh face for its growing content brand.

IM A PANDA BILLYS!!! https://t.co/egtGAa41qh — Panda | WaDi (@WaDiRob) April 2, 2021

In total, Panda now has six full-time Smash players signed to its roster, three in Ultimate, Justin “Plup” McGrath and Cody “iBDW” Schwab in Melee, and Prince in Smash 64.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.