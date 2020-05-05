Panda Global brings back Punk, signs iBDW and Kizzie Kay

Panda Global added three new fighting game competitors and a slew of staff members today.

Among those joining the PG brand are top Super Smash Bros Melee player Cody “iBDW” Schwab, Street Fighter legend Victor “Punk” Woodley, and multi-game expert Keenan “Kizzie Kay” Kizzie.

This will be Punk’s second stint with PG after spending a year with the team during the 2017-18 competitive season. After parting ways with Team Reciprocity in December following his second-place finish at Capcom Cup 2019, he’s remained sponsorless until rejoining his original sponsor to prepare for upcoming online tournaments.

Woah no more where's PG Punk at in twitch chats anymore. Happy to be back in my original home of @PandaGlobal

gonna have a celebratory stream today maybe look back at old matches when i was PG Tune in later at 5pm pst https://t.co/g2bdEIuzZx #KeepItPG https://t.co/aPxvhawCnN — Punk (@PunkDaGod) May 5, 2020

After getting back into Street Fighter, PG is signing another top Melee player to join Justin “Plup” McGrath, bringing in the top remaining free agent, iBDW. With this signing, PG now has the eighth and ninth-best players in the world on its roster and is ready to compete in whatever the next Major will be.

Kizzie Kay adds yet another multi-game fighter to the PG roster. He plays in Street Fighter, Dragon Ball FighterZ, BlazBlue, Guilty Gear, and Samurai Shodown. Several of those games already have bustling competitive scenes and Guilty Gear -Strive- is releasing later this year, so bringing Kizzie in makes a lot of sense.

On top of the player signings, PG also announced that the team is adding or retaining several staff members, including Melee commentator and content creator Zak “Coney” Zeeks.

Panda Global remains one of most dominant FGC organizations. Bringing in these talented players should only help cement the team’s spot during a year of uncertainty and change due to the coronavirus pandemic.