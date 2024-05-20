Oceania’s FGC fights on as biggest BAM ever prepares to take over Melbourne

Australia’s biggest FGC celebration is back with a bang as Battle Arena Melbourne (BAM) shapes up for its return in late May, complete with a massive lineup of titles, huge prizes, and qualification to one of the world’s biggest tournaments at the Esports World Cup later this year.

A staple of the Australian FGC calendar, BAM14 makes a move to the Moonee Valley Racecourse for 2024 and will play host to thousands of competitors across nearly 50 tourneys. BAM14 runs from May 31 to June 2 and will also feature seating for spectators, room for the more casual gamers to play, an Artist Alley for creators, and more.

You won’t want to miss out. Photo via BAM

The event was put on hiatus during COVID-19 but returned in a big way back in 2022 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. Organizers have since gone above and beyond, with 2024’s iteration featuring qualifiers for this year’s Esports World Cup. The top two finishers in the Tekken 8 and Street Fighter 6 categories will book their tickets to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and play against the world’s best for record prize pools.

BAM14 will also be the Aussie stop on the Tekken World Tour with a $5,000 AUD prize pool and international ladder points up for grabs, while the event will also feature major tournaments for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mortal Kombat 1, and Guilty Gear Strive. As such, big names from around the region are making the trek down under, including three-time EVO winner and reigning BAM champ Knee, SF6 star Xian, and Japanese duo Tokido and Bonchan.

BAM14 is also the culmination of the local Australian CouchWarriors league’s inaugural season, with bounty prizes up for grabs across several titles—but only if the mercenaries have what it takes to bring down their bounties live at Moonee Valley.

Late registration remains open for any competitors up until the event kicks off in a little over a week, while spectator passes are available for anyone wanting to watch Australia’s best and brightest take on world-class competitors.

For more, check out the official BAM14 page here.

