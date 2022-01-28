Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl prepping for major update on Feb. 3

A certain villain could be joining the game very soon.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is set to make some much-needed changes to the game on Feb. 3.

The Nickelodeon-based free-for-all fighting game has been relatively quiet on content since the release of Garfield the Cat last month. And while a minor Twitter update centered around controller remapping was revealed, no date or major changes were announced.

It appears the community’s request for more major updates will be answered as the long-awaited update from game developers is set to be revealed early next month on IGN’s social media accounts.

Tune into @IGN on February 3 for a big Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl update! #NickBrawl pic.twitter.com/WPm7AjiZnq — Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (@NickBrawlGame) January 27, 2022

IGN has been used as a platform for many of the game’s major announcements. This would seem to signify the ‘big updates’ coming from Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will actually be significant. In terms of what updates could be coming, there are multiple different speculations, with the biggest highlight being a new DLC character.

Back in December, Diego Hernandez, the game’s art director entered Hungrybox’s The Box Championship Circuit: Invitational Finale to hint at some of the updates that will be coming in 2022. In his surprise appearance on the stream, Hernandez said a new DLC character would be joining the game soon. The Art Director also confirmed “a bunch” of characters are in the works.

Hernandez also did not cross out the opportunity for other features of the game to be added as well, with crossplay being the major one. Other notable additions to the game also include the addition of more stages, likely specific to the future DLC characters.

While no DLC characters have been announced, speculations have been aimed towards Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles villain Shredder when data was found when the game first launched, revealing move sets both Garfield and Shredder.

With Garfield already having been confirmed and now a fighter in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, it is likely the TMNT villain will soon follow after. However, fans will need to wait until Feb. 3 to gain full confirmation of the anticipated second DLC character.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a #DICEAwards finalist for best fighting game of the year! Winners will be revealed at the 25th Anniversary edition of the D.I.C.E. Awards streamed by @IGN on Feb. 24. Congrats to @Ludosity & @Fairplaylabs! https://t.co/6151VgoOTY #NickBrawl pic.twitter.com/zGvPM2Qo2h — Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (@NickBrawlGame) January 18, 2022

Since the game’s release in October, the fighting game has amassed a massive following, to which it has been nominated as a D.I.C.E Awards finalist for best fighting game of the year. The winner of the award will also be revealed on IGN on Feb. 24.

Until then, you can stay posted on updates through the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Twitter account, where a time for the stream should be announced soon.