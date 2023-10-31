Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 drops fire-bending DLC lineup before launch

Fans of Nickelodeon cartoons are getting ready to battle it out with the release of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 in November. Ahead of that release, the game’s official Twitter account has already revealed a few upcoming DLC characters to look forward to.

In an Oct. 31 post, the official Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 account shared images of four new characters set to be released in 2024. Fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be happy to see who the new roster additions are.

Mr. Krabs, Zuko, Rocksteady, and Iroh are joining Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 as our first DLC characters in 2024! Watch out for more news on Mr. Krabs coming early next year! #NASB2 @Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/dRSDD8V2nk — Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (@NickBrawlGame) October 31, 2023

Zuko, Uncle Iroh, Mr. Krabs, and Rocksteady will all be downloadable characters for the game in early 2024. No specific release date was given by developer Fair Play Labs or publisher GameMill Entertainment.

Image by GameMill Entertainment

Reactions to the new fighters have been generally positive, with a few fans on social media questioning the reveal.

Some users expressed concern about it being too early to tease downloadable content when the game hasn’t officially released yet. Other concerns focused on the characters themselves, taking the place of other beloved characters that are not returning from the first game.

Image by GameMill Entertainment

Twitter user DynoYosher expressed how there were too many fire-based characters being added to the game. “As someone who would get this game mostly for the Avatar characters, these choices are cool but seem silly. Cutting Toph for three fire benders is a bit much I feel. TBH I hope Toph comes back as DLC…” Toph was in the first Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and the last character to be revealed for the base roster.

Image by GameMill Entertainment

Another Twitter user, Slackerz Gaming, said they were disappointed by the lack of newer franchises being featured. “Not a single new franchise. Kinda (a bit) disappointed.” User Crispy also echoed the same concern about the new fighters. “Wish there were characters from series not represented in the game like the first game’s DLC.”

The roster in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 currently features 17 franchises from the Nickelodeon lineup of cartoons, with a total of 25 playable characters in the base roster.