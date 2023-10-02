New York Comic Con may include a Mortal Kombat 1 surprise—but it won’t be Omni-man

Ed Boon, the boss man behind Mortal Kombat, can’t stop teasing new content for MK1, but we now know what this new reveal won’t be—it’s bad news for fans of Invincible.

That’s right, don’t expect any gameplay footage for Omni-Man anytime soon as Boon himself has already come out and said he won’t be seeing the stage of New York Comic Con. That said, things are pointing to something else special emerging from the event.

In a post to social media on Oct. 1, Boon said Mortal Kombat 1 will be getting a patch early next week that was pushed back to ensure the game remained playable over the weekend. Getting cryptic with the messaging, the NetherRealm boss said this patch will include quick corrections, but in a way that spells the acronym NYCC.

Ran into some unexpected issues trying to push the P1advantage patch. Since we didn't want to risk the game's stability over the weekend… its looking like early next week now. Thanks for your patience.



Next patch will

Yield

Cwik

Corrections



Will keep you posted. https://t.co/vhv7Sevpk7 — Ed Boon (@noobde) September 30, 2023

There’s not questioning it, Mortal Kombat 1 will be getting some kind of reveal at New York Comic-Con, but right now there’s no real indication of what that could be. Only what it definitely isn’t.

Omni Man was announced for Mortal Kombat 1 as part of its DLC collection before the game launched. As you’d expect, fans of the Prime Video animated series were ecstatic at the news and have since been begging for footage of the hero in the game.

OmniMan game play trailer will not be at New York ComicCon. pic.twitter.com/ND554uwDqt — Ed Boon (@noobde) September 30, 2023

Well, that won’t be happening at NYCC, but hopefully, the wait isn’t too long before we do get to see this dangerous anti-hero in action. In the meantime, fans will need to settle for what Boon and the other MK1 devs have in store for this upcoming convention.

New York Comic-Con kicks off on Oct. 12 so we should have answers in just a few short weeks. Keep your eyes peeled on Boon’s social media in case any more teases are laid out.

