NetherRealm Studios removes live audience from Final Kombat 2020, cancels Last Chance Qualifier due to coronavirus

Another esports event has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

NetherRealm Studios will no longer host a live audience at Final Kombat 2020 in Chicago and have canceled the Last Chance Qualifier tournament that was set to begin on March 7, the company announced today.

NetherRealm is still planning to stream the entire event, but only the top 16 players, NetherRealm staff, and broadcast talent will be allowed entry into the venue. All fans who purchased tickets will receive a full refund.

“Due to the escalating concerns and cautions around COVID-19 (Coronavirus), we have made the difficult decision to no longer host a live audience at Final Kombat 2020, scheduled for this Sunday, March 8, at Chicago’s Park West theater,” NetherRealm said. “We thank you for your understanding. The health and safety of our players, fans, and staff will continue to be our top priority as we work through this challenging time.”

Because of the last-minute nature of these cancelations, there are already several players and fans who are in Chicago that were going to attend the event and compete in the LCQ. It is unclear which player will be given the 16th spot now that the LCQ has been canceled.

Anyone who purchased tickets and have incurred noncancelable/nonrefunable travel charges can contact mk@intersportnet.com. Thank you. March 6, 2020

Really upset to hear the news on LCQ so last minute 😞 — SonicFox @ Final Kombat (@SonicFox5000) March 7, 2020

Final Kombat coverage will begin at 11am CT on all of NetherRealm’s Mortal Kombat channels, with new Spawn gameplay being shown off and a trailer for Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge dropping at some point over the weekend.