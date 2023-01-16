MultiVersus will officially retire its Founder’s Pack bundles in just a few weeks

MultiVersus fans hoping to snag some specific deals on Gleamium or cosmetics have only just a few weeks left before the opportunity is gone forever.

Player First Games announced that the Founders Pack bundles for MultiVersus will be gone forever next month, starting at 11am CT on Feb. 14. All three bundles of various prices will be retiring and players will no longer be able to purchase them.

The Founders Packs are heading to retirement! February 14th @ 9am PST will be their last time to shine. — MultiVersus (@multiversus) January 16, 2023

There are three separate Founder’s Pack bundles of various prices and contents. The three bundles are priced at $39.99. $59.99, and the Premium Edition Founder’s Pack maxes out the spending at $99.99

The largest of the bundles is basically an overall unlock for the game, offering 30 character tickets on top of 2,500 Gleamium, the game’s main premium currency, which is used to unlock things like character skins from the store.

The Premium Edition Founder’s Pack also includes three premium battle pass unlocks on top of some cosmetic items, so it works out to be a pretty decent deal if you play the game often and plan on continuing to do so.

MultiVersus released as a free-to-play title in early access this past July and has already rolled out several new characters, battle passes, and a slew of cosmetics.