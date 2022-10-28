MultiVersus to celebrate Halloween by handing out drops in 48-hour Scooby-Doo livestream

Warner Bros. crossover platform fighter MultiVersus is celebrating Halloween with a 48-hour Scooby-Doo Marathon. Hosted on Twitch, viewers will be able to receive a wide array of drops for MultiVersus depending on the amount of time spent watching the stream.

MultiVersus has a seemingly ever-growing roster of characters across many different forms of IP. Already featuring Shaggy and Velma as playable characters, as well as rumors pointing to other members of Mystery Incorporated eventually joining the game, MultiVersus will celebrating the tail end of October with its Scoobtober event.

The 48-hour stream will be featured on MultiVersus’ official Twitch account and feature the gamut of past Scooby-Doo cartoons.

Like, zoinks, Scoob! We're celebrating #Scoobtober by streaming 48 hours straight of #ScoobyDoo with Twitch Drops enabled. Tune in tomorrow on our Twitch starting at 6:00pm PT and help us celebrate the Halloween season. #MultiVersus https://t.co/drv1ZqlwHZ pic.twitter.com/iWLGCg2kKr — MultiVersus (@multiversus) October 27, 2022

Viewers who watch the stream for designated amounts of time will also be subject to receive several in-game drops for MultiVersus. For 30-minutes, viewers will receive 10 Toast tokens, while at 60-minutes audiences will attain the unique Scoobtober profile icon. Those who stick around for 90-minutes will receive a pumpkin spice ringout animation, and finally at 120 minutes viewers can get a unique Scoobtober banner.

In order to qualify for these drops, viewers need only attach their Twitch accounts to MultiVersus. This will enable viewer’s selected accounts to receive drops for this event and all future MultiVersus events also featuring drops.

Started in Sept. 1969, Scooby-Doo has seen over 14 different animated series runs and six movies since its debut. MultiVersus’ 48-hour marathon will feature several different iterations of the beloved cartoon, including Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, What’s New Scooby-Doo, Be Cool, Scooby-Doo! and more.

All airing times are featured on MultiVersus’ official tweet for any potential viewers who want to catch their favorite version of the cartoon on Twitch in the near future.