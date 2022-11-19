MultiVersus is sabotaging its casual player base with outrageous battle pass XP changes

MultiVersus was one of the hottest games to release this past summer thanks to its free-to-play model and the frequent introduction of new characters from the last few decades of TV and film. However, like most free-to-play games as of late, it was supported by a battle pass that players needed to grind experience for. As it turns out, it’s undergoing some major changes for Season Two.

According to MultiVersus data miner Laisul, players will need to earn nearly twice as much experience as they did for the first season. The experience increases incrementally with every 10 levels, with the last 10 levels requiring that players earn 46,000 experience points as compared to the 50 tiers in Season One costing around 47,650 points.

Battle Pass XP progression breakdown in #MultiVersus Season Two:



XP needed to get from levels 1-10: 2550

11-20: 5400 (total: 7950)

21-30: 10,950 (total: 18,900)

31-40 22,350 (total: 41, 250)

41-50: 46,200 ( total: 87,450)



For a comparison, levels 1-50 of the S1 BP were 47,650. — Laisul (@LaisulMV) November 19, 2022

One of the reasons for this could be to keep player engagement over a longer period, but the same data miner has their own theory about what this means. Laisul also points out in a separate tweet why they think Player First Games changed the XP required to complete the battle pass to encourage players to purchase new tiers in the battle pass.

According to the data miner, there is an option to fund these battle pass levels there, but it has yet to be unlocked in the game. It will likely come soon, allowing players to purchase battle pass levels, with the price depending on how much experience the player has left to earn.

There is the ability to purchase one or ten tiers, and it appears that the price is based on the XP total of the purchase. No specific numbers yet.#MultiVersus — Laisul (@LaisulMV) November 19, 2022

This isn’t an uncommon practice in free-to-play games, even if it is disappointing to see. Games like Fortnite and Apex Legends have been doing it for years. While many players would prefer to have attainable goals inside the game, this will likely earn some extra money from fans who have the money and don’t want to lose out on cosmetics.

It’s unfortunate, but likely not a monetization method we’ll see less of in the future.