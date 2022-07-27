MultiVersus free character rotation: July 26

You can into the action for free and carry over your progress.

MultiVersus was already a fairly complete game when its Open Beta was launched, but with each update, Player First Games adds more content and features to improve the experience for everyone who decides to give the free-to-play platform fighter a chance.

One such update was the Free Character Rotation.

This gives players the ability to try out characters at no cost when normally you would need to unlock them using Gold, Gleamium, or Character Unlock Tickets.

Since MultiVersus is free-to-play, this feature will help players test out more characters in actual matches without having to spend their in-game currency or resources to unlock them. And, as the roster grows, there might be opportunities for the rotation of free characters to grow with it.

MultiVersus Free Character Rotation: All dates, characters, and details

Just like in other games where character rotations are used, MultiVersus will only unlock a small section of its full roster.

To start, four characters will be shuffled in and out of the rotation every two weeks. Not only that, but any and all progression you complete with those characters will be saved, so when you unlock them or they are added back into the free rotation you will be able to pick back up right where you left off.

This is especially nice for newcomers or players who just want to pop in and play without spending money, as they can just grind Gold from missions and matches while testing free characters. Then, when they earn enough Gold, they can spend it to unlock a character that they already know they like.

And don’t forget, you can always try every character on the roster with all of their available Perks and Abilities in The Lab, but that is just a practice mode and no progression will be earned.

Here is the Free Character Rotation for July 26 to Aug. 8: