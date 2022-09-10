MultiVersus director taking fan suggestions for future variant skins

In a recent Tweet, MultiVersus game director Tony Huynh solicited fan suggestions for future variant skins which you could potentially add to the platform fighter.

Warner Bros. crosser fighter, MultiVersus, was released to an immensely positive reception as the game quickly rose as one of the most played fighting games of all time, even before its release. Since the debut of MultiVersus’ first official season, developers Player1stGames have gradually added more characters to the game’s growing roster. Adding the likes of Rick and Morty, Black Adam, and Gizmo, with more leaked characters over the horizon, MultiVersus shows no signs of slowing down its post-launch content roll-out.

Along with the base character, MultiVersus also hopes to give each playable fighter their own variant skins. Some characters have a wide range of skins, like Bugs Bunny, but others don’t, like Gizmo. To help spawn ideas for potential alternate variations, game director Tony Huynh turned to the fighter’s community for ideas.

With ideas immediately flooding the game director’s replies, several stood out as viable options for the future. Twitter user King Maegor suggested Daemon and Rhaenyra Targaryen from the recently released House of the Dragon HBO show. While Rhaenyra could easily be an alternate variation for Arya Stark, this duo could potentially be base characters in their own right.

Head designer for Moist Esports Tax1k enthusiastically responded with an idea for Mafia Taz, imagining the Looney Toons character in a suave black trench coat and hat. Several other users endorsed this idea, hoping to bring about a third skin for the character.

The moment I decided I wanted to do a Gizmo Skin this image popped into my head and I couldn't shake it.



I know Lebron already has the look, but he can't be the ONLY DC fan Reppin' the love.



Introducing Gizmo, the Mogwai wonder! #MultiVersus @Tony_Huynh whatchu think? pic.twitter.com/WK3lcFa6Ax — Timmy 🍥 (@IXITimmyIXI) September 9, 2022

Though before Huynh’s Tweet, Twitter user TimmyIXI suggested a potential Gizmo skin, adorning the character in a robin outfit. Like LeBron James’ robin skin, Timmy wrote, “I know LeBron already has the look, but he can’t be the only DC fan reppin’ the love.” Earning the seal of approval from Huynh, we may see another Robin-styled skin for Gizmo.

With plenty of ideas still coming through Huynh’s replies, it is clear that the community has plenty of creatives that were just waiting for the opportunity to give their suggestions.