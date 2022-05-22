MultiVersus developer confirms open beta will have permanent progression

Players won't need to unlock everything again... at least not when after playing the beta.

MultiVersus is in the middle of a closed alpha that has players around the world playing the game and creating content around gameplay for the first time. And with the mostly positive responses the game is already receiving, the developers at Player First Games have big plans for the open beta in July.

The open beta will feature permanent progression that will carry over into other versions of the free-to-play game, P1G co-founder Tony Huynh revealed today.

Players who have participated in the closed alpha and some of the other gameplay tests were already showing concern about their progression. Unlocking content for a limited time, only to have that progress wiped once the testing period ends, can get frustrating if you have to start from scratch again later.

In the current build of the game, players can unlock rewards through climbing tiers in a battle pass, level up their player profile, or unlock perks and other bonuses by raising the Mastery Level of characters they use in online matches. This doesn’t take into account having to use Gold, the game’s basic currency, to unlock various characters, as well.

In response to progression concerns, Huynh confirmed that the open beta will act as something of an early access period for MultiVersus rather than just a simple open beta. This means that most, if not all content unlocked in the beta will likely carry over into the final version of the game when it launches sometime later this year.

Not only will this encourage more players to jump in during the beta, but it should allow P1G and Warner Bros. Games to do some interesting content drops or updates that will then carry over into the game at launch. Fans, however, still don’t have an actual timeline for the beta outside of that it will launch in July, which means it could run until when the full game releases.