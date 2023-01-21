MultiVersus community loves the game director so much that they want him to be a playable fighter

MultiVersus was one of the hottest fighting games last summer thanks to its free-to-play model and inclusion of some of the most popular characters from Warner Brothers. However, part of the reason that the community has stuck around for as long as it has is the support from game director Tony Huynh. Players love Tony so much that one artist created a concept for him as a fighter.

Many artists across the community have created their own concepts for MultiVersus, introducing characters they hope will be included in the game. One user on Twitter that goes by Jrift shared a new concept featuring game director Tony Huynh, complete with a character model, a character mastery badge, and an icon. Huynh, being humble as usual, replied and said “Super flattering haha.”

You probably would have never guessed my next concept was gonna be @Tony_Huynh himself! I’ve never known any game director to be as active in the community as Tony is, and the amount of respect I have for the man is immeasurable! Thank you for everything you’ve done for us Tony! pic.twitter.com/NkofFKFbZ9 — Jrift (@JriftJA) January 20, 2023

Huynh has not been the least bit shy about interacting directly with the community, often liking or directly relying to fan content on Twitter. Whether it be a bug report, character nerf request, or new concept art, he has always been very supportive of the community. It only makes sense that players would want to see him as a fighter in the game, being the icon that he is.

Huynh is a celebrity in the MultiVersus community that seems to appreciate the time he puts into working on the game. It’s not something you see a lot of from developers, so it seems to have resonated with a lot of players. It also helps that Huynh seems to genuinely appreciate the game and wants to make it something that the players enjoy for a long time.

While it’s unlikely we would ever get Huyhn as a fighter, it would likely be something the community would go crazy for. For now, players will just have to be content with him and the team at Player First games creating the best game they can.