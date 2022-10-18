Mortal Kombat is going full pocket RPG with a new mobile game

Mortal Kombat and developer NeatherRealm Studios aren’t new to the mobile gaming space, but this next project will take everything fans know about the iconic fighting game and flip it into an RPG-style experience developed exclusively for mobile platforms.

Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is bringing some of the franchise’s most iconic characters into a new role-playing format sometime in 2023. It will feature team-centric gameplay with collection elements where players will build out a team of fighters to take into real-time group battles.

This will be the first mobile-exclusive cinematic story experience set in the Mortal Kombat universe and will push the boundaries of what players can expect from the series as it passes its 30th anniversary.

30 Years of Mortal Kombat. Can you share your first experience with MK? Where were you? Which MK was it? What do you remember?pic.twitter.com/EmuXFzftdR — Ed Boon (@noobde) October 7, 2022

“We are pushing the boundaries of Mortal Kombat to allow players to experience the franchise in new ways, while still staying true to its core visceral nature,” NRS CCO Ed Boon said. “With Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, we reimagined Mortal Kombat into a strategic team-based collection RPG with fast-paced, group melee combat that both new and existing fans can enjoy.”

Based on what little we know about the game, Onslaught will likely take some cues from The King of Fighters All Star, SNK’s mobile title that brought KoF into a popular beat ’em up role-playing back in July 2018—though the approach to group battles will take the game beyond what SNK has done.

Knowing NRS, MK’s approach to this will have some unique spins, will give fans a deep gameplay system, and feature an excellent story to enjoy regardless of format to keep up the quality the franchise is known for.

And while some fans might be worried that this title could detract from a potential mainline Mortal Kombat game being revealed and released in the near future, NRS has developed mobile titles alongside full games in the past, so it is unlikely to impact other release timelines.

As of now, Onslaught is set to release for iOS and Android devices in 2023. No release window has been shared, but players can sign-up for new updates via the game’s official website.