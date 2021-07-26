Mortal Kombat 11 sells over 12 million units

Mortal Kombat 11, the latest entry in the iconic franchise, has sold over 12 million units since its April 2019 release, according to Xbox Achievements.

Mortal Kombat is one of the most popular fighting games around with almost 30 years of history and a loyal fan base. The series is known for its hyperviolent style and devastating fatalities that aren’t meant for players with weak stomachs.

The series has shown no signs of slowing down, either, with Mortal Kombat 11 now having sold over 12 million units worldwide. NetherRealm Studios updated fans in October 2020 about the game selling over eight million units worldwide and fans have continued to purchase the title since then.

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition was released in November 2020, including the base game and all downloadable content at the time. This new version of the game likely boosted sales with fans jumping at the opportunity to purchase all content in one bundle.

“When Mortal Kombat launched nearly 30 years ago, I never dreamed it would grow into the franchise it is today with more than 73 million games sold,” creative director Ed Boon said. “We have some of the most passionate fans in the world and we appreciate the support they have shown us over the years.”

There’s no further DLC planned for Mortal Kombat 11, but there will likely be another major title in the series in the near future.

Fans can enjoy Mortal Kombat 11 on the PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.