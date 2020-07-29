Mortal Kombat 11 is getting the Summer Heat skin pack on Aug. 6

Time to turn up the heat of the battle.

Mortal Kombat 11 is bringing the heat with a set of new skins coming to the game as part of the recently-released Aftermath expansion.

The Summer Heat skin pack will release on Aug. 6 and is the first of three themed-DLC packs that will be coming out over the next several months. This pack will feature summer-themed character skins for Kitana, Baraka, and Erron Black.

Kitana is dressed in Edenian attire as “Endless Summer Kitana,” Baraka is prepping his barbecue as “Off the Bone Baraka,” and Erron Black will don a red, white, and blue patriotic suit and top hat called “Fireworks Erron Black.”

While this is the only pack with confirmed costumes for now, the names of the remaining two skin DLC packs have also been revealed.

On Aug. 25, players will get another set of three skins called the Klassic Femme Fatale pack, which will only feature female characters and will likely only have fighters who have been in the series for a long time. The final pack will be a Halloween-themed All Hallows’ Eve pack, which will drop on Oct. 8.

The Summer Heat skin pack is part of the Aftermath expansion, which also includes three new playable characters, Fujin, Sheeva, and RoboCop, the other DLC bundles, and an extra skin for $39.99. The first part of the DLC, “Thanks a Million” Johnny Cage, is available now

More information about those future DLC packs will be shared in the coming weeks.