Mortal Kombat 1 has horrible graphics on Switch and fans aren’t happy

Mortal Kombat 1 has been released across all platforms, and fans are more than disappointed with the game’s Nintendo Switch version. Praised for its graphical fidelity, Mortal Kombat 1 is undoubtedly one of the better-looking games of 2023. Nevertheless, the game’s graphics on the Nintendo Switch have turned out to be less than ideal, with significant downgrades across the board.

On Sept. 17, one Twitter user compiled several screenshots comparing the game’s PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch versions. The former features high-fidelity modern graphics, whereas the Switch counterpart doesn’t even have proper facial animations. They called the Switch version a “robbery,” claiming it shouldn’t cost as much as the beautiful PlayStation 5 release.

Crying at the Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1, Why didn’t they just wait for the next gen switch console, the fact it costs 70$ is robbery💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/RHUFQJTHC5 — Synth Potato (Ameer) 🥔 (@SynthPotato) September 17, 2023

The user also believed Netherrealm should’ve waited for the next generation of Nintendo consoles. After all, the Nintendo Switch 2 was recently shown at Gamescom, with rumors of its release in the second half of 2024. With it just around the corner, it appears to be a valid question, seeing as visual fidelity is central to the game’s design.

Another post compared the two versions, focusing on the absence of proper facial animations in Mortal Kombat 1 on Switch. In the image, Johnny Cage is fully rendered and expressive in the PlayStation 5 version. The Switch Johnny is anything but. Some users in the thread, which garnered over 60 thousand likes, compared the game’s release on Switch with the PlayStation 2.

found out mortal kombat 1 came out on the switch with the side effect of facial expressions not being a thing pic.twitter.com/bvzXE4YBcE — caelestis 🏳️‍⚧️ (@neoncaelestis) September 16, 2023

Other users have drawn comparisons with Bethesda’s latest blockbuster, Starfield, which has also been heavily criticized for its poor facial animations.

Others still seem apologetic and defensive, saying it’s still impressive that the Nintendo Switch can handle such a behemoth title. The Switch features internal parts worse than even the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Nevertheless, the humble console has held giant releases like The Witcher 3 with few issues.

Mortal Kombat 1 was released on Sept. 14 and is available on last and current-generation consoles.

