More Smash amiibo revealed, coming later this year | E3 2019

Nintendo has revealed a new line of amiibo that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans will soon be able to get their hands on later this year, featuring Incineroar, Chrom, Richter, and Dark Samus.

The figures are expected to release later this year and follow the release of Isabelle, Pichu, Pokémon Trainer, Squirtle, and Ivysaur this July.

The release date for the amiibo are as follows:

Releasing September 20, 2019

Link – The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Squirtle – Super Smash Bros. series

Ivysaur – Super Smash Bros. series

Solid Snake – Super Smash Bros. series

Coming in November 2019

Incineroar – Super Smash Bros. series

Chrom – Super Smash Bros. series

Simon Belmont – Super Smash Bros. series

Coming in 2020

Dark Samus – Super Smash Bros. series

Richter – Super Smash Bros. series

With the reveal of these figures, there are only a few more characters left to get the amiibo treatment and it looks like they won’t be coming out now until later in 2020. Some of these fighters include the two new DLC fighters that were revealed earlier today, including Banjo Kazooie and the Dragon Quest hero.