More Smash amiibo revealed, coming later this year | E3 2019

Nintendo has revealed a new line of amiibo that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans will soon be able to get their hands on later this year, featuring Incineroar, Chrom, Richter, and Dark Samus.
The figures are expected to release later this year and follow the release of Isabelle, Pichu, Pokémon Trainer, Squirtle, and Ivysaur this July.
The release date for the amiibo are as follows:
Releasing September 20, 2019
Link – The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Squirtle – Super Smash Bros. series
Ivysaur – Super Smash Bros. series
Solid Snake – Super Smash Bros. series
Coming in November 2019
Incineroar – Super Smash Bros. series
Chrom – Super Smash Bros. series
Simon Belmont – Super Smash Bros. series
Coming in 2020
Dark Samus – Super Smash Bros. series
Richter – Super Smash Bros. series
With the reveal of these figures, there are only a few more characters left to get the amiibo treatment and it looks like they won’t be coming out now until later in 2020. Some of these fighters include the two new DLC fighters that were revealed earlier today, including Banjo Kazooie and the Dragon Quest hero.